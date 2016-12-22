The 12 best new bars of 2016

Fact: Booze was a necessary coping mechanism for dealing with 2016. Also fact: Chicago rose to the occasion with a slew of innovative bars to keep us on our toes. Latin spirits, cider and throwback classics were all welcome trends we wouldn’t mind seeing more of in 2017. Here’s a look at the 12 bars that topped my list this year.

Mezcaleria Las Flores

3149 W. Logan Blvd. 773-278-2215

That smoky smell isn’t the bar on fire, though it might as well be because the Logan Square mezcal emporium is the city’s best rendition of the popular trend. The first of several mezcal bars to open this year, Mezcaleria took the whiskey-soaked neighborhood by storm with the Mexican agave spirit. Beverage director Jay Schroeder’s (Frontera Grill) cocktails evoke memories of freshly cut grass and hibiscus flowers and are served in fun clay jars and handpainted bowls from Oaxacan markets. Perhaps most importantly, the menu is approachable for newbies and aficionados alike with a built-in scale to show guests how spirit-forward, smokey and adventurous each cocktail is.

Forbidden Root Restaurant & Brewery Photo courtesy of BJ Pichman Forbidden Root's WPA wildflower pale ale.

Forbidden Root

1746 W. Chicago Ave. 312-929-2202

Beers that “transport you somewhere” was founder and rootmaster Robert Finkel’s goal, and the time-travelling botanical brews at this West Town brewpub are mini-vacations to faraway lands. With an expansive library of plant stuff—think roots, stems, foliage, berries—the beers here are inspired by recipes of yesteryear. That’s not the only thing they’re doing well. The veggie-inclusive menu options only enhance those peculiar flavors, making the restaurant a leader in the food and beer pairing frontier.

The Northman

4337 N. Lincoln Ave. 773-935-2255

Chicago’s first—and so far only—cider bar, the North Center watering hole was standing room only nearly every night when it first opened earlier this year. From Spanish sidras to funky farmhouse styles, the folks from beer-focused Fountainhead set out to educate Chicago on the fermented apple beverage with a selection from Spain, France, England and beyond. It’s cider director Brian Rutzen’s mission to define American cider culture, but he’s quick to say it’s not uppity. At the end of the day, it’s just a neighborhood bar with a lot of apple drank.

Moneygun cocktails Photo courtesy of Clayton Hauck for Moneygun Moneygun cocktails: Jack Rose (left), mojito, Vieux Carre, dirty martini, mai tai, Pimm's Cup, Bee's Knees.

Moneygun

660 W. Lake St. 312-600-0600

Despite its West Loop and Fulton Market neighbors, Moneygun is anything but highbrow. A dialed-back concept with classic cocktails (see: pink squirrel), the unpolished, low-lit bar from 16” on Center (Longman & Eagle, Dusek’s) complements the neighborhood’s fine drinking and dining scene without flying in its face. With good service, good drinks and a good time, ultimately, it’s just a bar.

Arbella The Chicago Fire Extinguisher at Arbella.

Arbella

112 W. Grand Ave. 312-846-6654

From the folks behind Tanta, this River North cocktail lounge’s globetrotting menu pairs beverage traditions from Europe, Asia, Mexico, the Caribbean and beyond with intriguing modern cocktailing. The dynamic sips—such as the Funky Chicken with Mexican lollipops dissolved in rye combined with lemon puree, beer and a Tajin rim—are approachable and fun, and the glacial infusions (take the Old School, a PBJ-inspired cocktail served over a grape-infused ice cube, for example) can’t be missed.

Moody Tongue Tasting Room

2136 S. Peoria St. 312-600-5111

We hope you like cake and oysters because that’s all the Pilsen brewery’s chic tasting room is offering—oh, and beer. With 12 tap handles serving four perennial brews, including Caramelized Chocolate Churro Baltic porter and Steeped Emperor’s Lemon saison, plus a rotating selection of barrel-aged beers, the culinary-focused brewery’s menu is certainly a curated experience. Pro tip: Each layer of the 12-layer German chocolate cake is designed to complement specific beer characteristics, so the possible flavor combinations are endless.

Run the Jewels Lenny Gilmore / RedEye Run the Jewels at The Ladies' Room.

The Ladies’ Room

2957 W. Diversey Ave. 773-661-9170

Logan Square’s beloved Fat Rice got an upgrade this year with a bakery and a liquor lounge inspired by Macanese casinos. The Ladies’ Room is a hole in the wall with brothel-meets-cathedral vibes, but the beverages—featuring house versions of Campari, Malort and other infusions borrowed from Chinese medicinal extractions—are surprisingly nuanced for a team with no previous cocktail experience. The menu doesn’t brag on itself to complicate things, and the wacky cocktails, such as the Onu You Didn’t with a pickled plum vinegar and plum brandy made from the restaurant’s Romanian janitor’s recipe, are some of the most intriguing we saw all year.

Estereo

2450 N. Milwaukee Ave. 773-360-8363

Chicago is full of complicated cocktail bars, but this no-frills Latin coffee and cocktail lounge from Heisler Hospitality (Sportsman’s Club, Pub Royale) isn’t one of them. With Havana vibes and smooth sounds of rare Mexican psych-funk carrying through the breezy triangular space, the Logan Square bar seeks to raise up Latin soul and spirits in a quickly gentrifying neighborhood. The drinks aren’t intimidating with short ingredient lists of mostly recognizable juices and syrups, letting the booze shine.