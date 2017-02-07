Chicago's most popular Valentine's Day destinations, according to Uber

With Valentine’s Day quickly approaching, you might still be searching for a romantic spot to take your sweetie. Luckily, Chicago is home to a plethora of eateries perfect for those extra special occasions.

Rideshare company Uber tapped into its drop-off data to determine Chicago riders’ go-to spots for dinner and drinks last V-Day. So if you’re still on the fence about where to take your special someone, this list might help you narrow your search.

Chicago's 10 most popular Valentine's Day destinations in 2016

1. Siena Tavern: 51 W. Kinzie St. 312-595-1322

2. State: 935 W. Webster Ave. 773-975-8030

3. Hugo's Frog Bar & Fish House: 1024 N. Rush St. 312-640-0999

4. Sapori Trattoria: 2701 N. Halsted St. 773-832-9999

5. Piccolo Sogno: 464 N. Halsted St. 312-421-0077

6. Three Dots and a Dash: 435 N. Clark St. 312-610-4220

7. Benny's Chop House: 444 N. Wabash Ave. 312-626-2444

8. Roscoe's: 3356 N. Halsted St. 773-281-3355

9. Shaw's Crab House: 21 E. Hubbard St. 312-527-2722

10. Owen & Engine: 2700 N. Western Ave. 773-235-2930

It would seem that Chicagoans had similar ideas about the type of grub to grab on the love-themed holiday last year—half the list is made up of Italian and seafood joints. But clearly nothing says, “I love you,” like an over-sized tiki drink or some dancing at a Boystown bar.

@RianneCoale | rcoale@redeyechicago.com