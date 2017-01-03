Diner Grill to reopen by March after Christmas Eve fire

Diner Grill, closed by a Christmas Eve fire that destroyed one of the twin trolley cars on Irving Park Road, will reopen by March, said owner Arnold DeMar.

“The Fire Department and the insurance adjuster said there was no arson,” said DeMar. “They said it was dirty linen and just combustible.” All employees had left, he added, so no one was injured. The fire destroyed 95 percent of the car that served as the back dining room, but it will be restored.

“Christmas is the one day of the year we’re closed,” said DeMar of the 24-hour restaurant.

What will the employees, including night manager Kenny Coster and day manager Ricardo Hernandez, a daily part of the lives of many regulars, do until March? “Everyone’s OK, and they’re getting paid,” said DeMar. “Thank God I have really good insurance.”

Diner Grill has been open since 1937 — March 15 at 8 a.m. to be precise, according to a framed black-and-white photo that hung behind the counter. The photograph survived the fire and now sits in DeMar’s car. His father bought the diner in 1946.

While the restaurant is perhaps best known for its Slinger (hash browns, two cheeseburger patties, grilled onions, housemade chili, two eggs and toast) that’s not the first thing DeMar will have when he re-opens.

“I’ll have a cheeseburger with mayo and onion,” he said. “I can’t eat like I used to; I’m 80 years old. I’ve got to keep my body in good shape. I don’t want my wife looking at other guys.”

Diner Grill, 1635 W. Irving Park Road, 773-248-2030.

lchu@chicagotribune.com

Twitter @louisachu

