13 Chicago coffee shops and roasters join nationwide fundraiser for ACLU

Sprudge is a coffee-focused website that, it says, doesn't usually get involved in politics. That changed recently.

In opposition to President Donald Trump's executive order suspending refugee entries for 120 days, barring Syrian refugees and enacting a 90-day ban for those entering the U.S. from seven majority-Muslim countries, Sprudge is partnering with coffee shops nationwide to raise funds for legal challenges by the American Civil Liberties Union.

Dozens of coffee roasters and cafes are joining the effort, raising funds via coffee sales Friday, Feb. 3, through Sunday, Feb. 5. Sprudge has pledged to match funds raised by each of the first 26 companies that signed on, up to $500 per brand.

In Chicago alone, the list of participants includes Beans & Bagels, Cup & Spoon, Four Letter Word, The Wormhole and Halfwit Coffee Roasters, Intelligentsia Coffee, Loba Pastry & Coffee, Next Door Cafe, Perkolator Coffee, Spoken Cafe, La Colombe, Metric Coffee, The Coffee Studio and Tell Tale Coffee.

This list is growing every day, so go here to find updates.

Phil Vettel is a Tribune critic.

pvettel@chicagotribune.com

Twitter @philvettel

