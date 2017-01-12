Bow Truss closes Chicago locations as coffee chain fails to pay many employees

All local locations of Bow Truss, the Chicago-based upscale coffee roaster and cafe chain, were closed Thursday as the business scrambled to pay employees and rent.

Founder Phil Tadros confirmed nine Chicago locations closed this week, and said he’s working to find funding and potential partners to reopen the shops soon. Another Chicago location had already been closed for the winter. Tadros was uncertain if the chain’s store in Beverly Hills, Calif. — its only location outside Chicago — was open Thursday.

He said the business couldn’t pay a majority of employees last week.

“We needed to take a breather and pay people and regroup,” he said.

Bow Truss employees said they closed stores early on Wednesday after many had paychecks bounce. According to their store managers, employees closed the Near West Side location at 900 W. Van Buren St. around 1 p.m. and the Loop location at 190 S. LaSalle St. around 4 p.m.

Krystal Smith, who was the store manager at the Near West Side location, said employees made the decision: “We’re going to close down the stores, and we’re not going to open up again until things are fixed, or until the company is not owned by Phil anymore.”

The closures come about a month after Marcus Lemonis ⇒, the Lake Forest-based host of CNBC’s “The Profit” and CEO of Camping World, said at the time he had paid several million dollars for a majority stake in Bow Truss. But only about $100,000 had changed hands as of Jan. 12, Lemonis and Tadros said.

Tadros, who founded Bow Truss in 2012, said he had been expecting more funds from Lemonis last Friday, which he was planning to use for health insurance, rent, payroll and other expenses. Tadros said he never received the money.

He said he’s been contacted by restaurant groups and other potential partners looking to work with Bow Truss, and hopes an operational partnership will help pay the bills.

“I made the mistake of growing too fast,” he said.

Lemonis said Thursday that he now has "zero interest" in partnering with Tadros after developing concerns about both finances and transparency. "I could not get clarity about what was happening," he said.

News of the closures was first reported by Crain's Chicago Business.

Bow Truss became the subject of a lawsuit in late October, when Tadros sued Chicago investor Alan Matthew, claiming he made false and defamatory statements about Tadros and his business. The suit alleged Matthew breached his fiduciary duties, publicly disclosed confidential documents and made false and defamatory statements about Tadros that damaged his reputation and his ability to obtain investments in the future.

When Lemonis' deal to buy Bow Truss was announced last month, he said he was aware of the “noise” around the coffee company.

“I am not anybody’s judge or jury, but I do control who I do business with,” Lemonis said in December. “Phil was always honest with me when I asked him questions — even tough questions — never lied to me, owned his mistakes, and that, to me, is a good sign. … He’s a very, very smart guy with a lot of great ideas, and I hope that he can continue to add value.”

