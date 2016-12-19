Belly Shack to close Christmas Eve

It'll be a blue Christmas along Western Avenue, as Belly Shack (1912 N. Western Ave.) bids adieu after seven years. Belly Shack's last day of service will be Dec. 24.

Bill Kim and partners issued the following statement:

"After more than seven years at 1912 N. Western Ave., Belly Shack will have its last day of service on December 24th. Chef/partner Bill Kim and the team at Cornerstone Restaurants are grateful to have served the Logan Square community."

One consolation, perhaps, is that some of Belly Shack's signature items will live on as specials at both Urbanbelly locations (1400 W. Randolph St. and 1542 N. Damen Ave.).

Phil Vettel is a Tribune critic.

