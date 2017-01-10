Big changes coming to RedEye

RedEye has always been a creature of the times.

When it was created nearly 15 years ago, RedEye was the go-to news and entertainment source for Chicagoans traveling the CTA. But today, with mobile phones in hand and social media news feeds a swipe away, Chicagoans have different needs.

And RedEye is adapting to fill those needs.

Starting next month, RedEye will focus on delivering the content that our readers find most valuable: Eat. Drink. Do.

We will concentrate print efforts to expand our Thursday edition, ending print on other days so we can deliver all you need to enjoy your weekend dining, drinking and doing.

Once RedEye helped Chicagoans fill the time between CTA stops. Now it will become a go-to source for filling your time between Friday nights (let’s be honest, Thursday nights) and Monday morning.

Online, RedEye will align itself with chicagotribune.com. And it will focus its own digital efforts on social media and our Eat. Drink. Do. newsletter.

This is where the RedEye audience now lives.

We’re thrilled at RedEye to have been the first daily newspaper aimed at commuters and a younger Chicago reader. We’re proud to have served Chicagoans of all ages all across the whole city ever since, and our days of innovation and service journalism aren’t over.

We hope you will stay tuned over the next month as we detail more of these changes on our social media accounts and at redeyechicago.com.

And then stay with us over the next, what, another 15 years?