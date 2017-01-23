A guide to winterizing your Chicago commute

Snow, shine or showers, commuting doesn't stop for the seasons. As nice as it would be to curl up on the couch with a bowl of popcorn and a Netflix marathon during the cold winter months, life doesn’t work that way. You probably have somewhere you’re supposed to be every day, like, you know, work.

So whichever mode of transportation you use to commute, here are a few tips on how to winterize each one.

Bike

If you're planning on cycling through the winter months, it’s important to get yourself and your bike prepped for the chilly weather, potential snow and salty, wet streets.

When it comes to the gear you wear, layering is key. Make sure to insulate your face, hands and feet as the bloodflow to those areas is less when you’re cycling. Investing in quality gear, like waterproof boots and gloves, is essential for a comfortable commute via bike.

"In colder weather, add T-shirts, light sweaters, long underwear and tights. Light layers let you remove outer clothes if you warm up," said 59-year-old Logan Square resident Dave Glowacz, who is known as "Mr. Bike" and wrote the book "Urban Bikers’ Tricks & Tips."

Lubricate your chain regularly.

Wash or wipe down your bike frequently, as salt can be corrosive to the frame and moving parts.

Invest in studded tires for traction on slippery roads, or keep a lower air pressure in your tires so they sit flatter.

"Avoid Ashland or any busy street that is not meant for bikes," said Kristin Fogarty-Yi, a 37-year-old Edgewater Beach resident who’s been cycling year-round in Chicago for 10 years. "Side streets or clearly marked bike paths are the best. And if it is really bad with the snow, I move to the sidewalk or walk my bike to a safer street."

Drive

Treat your car to a little TLC to make sure it’s ready to lug your rear end around for the long winter months. Because who are we kidding? We still have months on months on months of this frigid season to look forward to. Yaaaaay.

Check your battery: Cold temperatures can affect the life of your car battery. The amperage can be cut in half during the winter, which could cause your battery to die and leave you stranded.

Get your oil changed: Clean oil can help your engine start a little easier, which can come in handy when temps drop.

Change your tires: To cope with icy roads and slushy snow, it’s a great idea to have snow tires put on, which give you more traction and improved braking. You should also regularly check your tire pressure as chilly temps can release the pressure in them.

Check the strength of your antifreeze: When you schedule a maintenance visit, have your mechanic check your antifreeze strength. If your antifreeze isn’t good for the lowest temperature Chicago expects this winter, it can freeze in your engine.

Change your wipers: Snow and ice can put wear and tear on your wiper blades. To ensure a clear windshield, you might want to opt for winter wipers.

Assemble and store a winter survival kit: In case of an emergency, it’s good to have necessities handy in the trunk. Warm clothes, flashlights, water, granola bars and an emergency blanket are all good things to put in your kit.

Walk

If the majority of your commute is trekked on foot, it’s imperative that you’re sporting the proper outerwear. But it’s also important to maximize warmth and minimize the amount of gear you’re lugging to and from work.

A quality coat: Invest in a good, all-weather coat that falls below the waist, has a hood and is waterproof—aka a commuter coat. Save the pea coats and blazers for spring and fall. Function > fashion.

Snow boots: Keep your tootsies warm and dry. Slip your heels, dress shoes or flats into a bag to bring with you. The traction will keep you from slipping on icy and wet sidewalks.

Hat, headband or scarf: If you don’t want to mess up your hair, throw on a pair of earmuffs or a headband. If you don’t care about your locks, a hat is always the best option. A scarf can also double as a face and ear shield.

Gloves: Get the ones with the little sensors in the fingers so you can use your phone without freezing your precious digits.

If you hate the cold and want to minimize your time outside, you should take advantage of the Chicago Pedway System. The Pedway is a network of tunnels, ground-level walkways, sky bridges, retail stores, hotels and train stations that connect buildings downtown. The passages are climate-controlled, so you can easily avoid the elements. You can check this City of Chicago Pedway map to see where your commute might intersect with portions of the Pedway.

If you’re all about embracing chilly conditions, The 606 might be the perfect place for a winter hike in the city. The 606’s Bloomingdale Trail is in its second winter, and you can expect to see it clear after a minor snowfall. In the event of a significant snowfall (3-6 inches), the Chicago Park District will not remove snow. Maybe bust out the snowshoes or cross country skis for a change?

Bus or train

Commuting during rush hour is a pain regardless of the season. But when the elements are acting up, at least you can find shelter on a train or bus.

Heat lamps: The CTA has overhead heaters installed at all its outdoor rail stations, which are activated by or before Nov. 1 each year.

Lollygag in the station: Don’t want to stand on an outdoor platform while you wait for your train? Wait in the main station area by the turnstiles until you hear your train coming. It’s usually warmer in those closed quarters.

Time your walk: Bus riders sometimes get the short end of the stick during the winter, with no stations to seek shelter in or overhead heaters. To minimize your time outside, check a transit app to find out when your bus is coming and then time your walk to the bus stop so it is pulling up right as you get there.

Uber/Lyft/taxi

If you just don’t feel like messing around with subzero temps (we can’t blame you), splurge on an Uber, Lyft or taxi to get you from doorstep to doorstep. And if your commute typically included a ride on one of Chicago’s water taxis, you’re out of luck for the winter, but they’ll be back in service in the spring.

Sources: DMV.org, Chicago Water Taxi