End of the line for Transit Diaries: Take this advice wherever you go

You know what they say: All good things must come to an end. And Transit Diaries has reached its final stop. This will be my last column as your transportation reporter and the end of this weekly series for RedEye.

I feel very grateful to have had the opportunity to be the voice of the (oftentimes disgruntled) Chicago commuter, imparting knowledge and tips on city travel and transportation to anyone who would read it. And I can honestly say that it’s been quite the journey, personally and professionally.

If you’re sad, don’t be. It’s been incredibly fulfilling to be your source of laughter and guidance on all things Chicago transit, and my only hope is that you’ve learned something of value about the transportation you take daily. Moving forward, I’m entrusting you to call out the backpack-wearing, man-spreading, escalator-blocking ass-hats we encounter. And don’t be fooled, it’s a VERY important job—obviously.

So here’s just a sampling of advice I’ve given over the course of this column that will ring true even when I’m not the one handing it out.

Escalators

Stand on the right, walk on the left. Walk on the left, stand on the right. WHY is that so hard to execute?

For the love of God, don’t stop at the immediate top or bottom of an escalator or end of a moving walkway. Your phone, friend or whatever is causing you to stop can wait two seconds longer for you to get to a safe spot. Promise.

Elevators

Trying to make small talk on an elevator with someone you don’t know is like giving a stranger a hug when you’re soaking wet. Most people just want to be left alone and ride in silence. No one cares to talk to you about the weather or comment on whatever it is they’re holding in their hands. You’re making people uncomfortable, so please stop.

Now, if you’re the only one in the elevator, hold the door. Because, you know, decency and compassion and stuff. If there are a few of you, use your discretion. And if it’s full, just let the doors close and sympathetically shrug "Sorry" to the person who missed it.

Airport/airplane

DO NOT BRING SMELLY-ASS FOOD on an airplane. Enjoy your tuna or curry or sauerkraut or garlicky grossness elsewhere—preferably far away from the confines of an aircraft. "Yes, by all means, make the whole plane smell like a rotting dumpster," said no one ever.

Want to take your shoes off on a plane? Fine. But you had better be wearing cushiony socks to absorb all that nasty foot juice you’ve been secreting while navigating the airport.

I guarantee that staring hopefully at the opening of the luggage carousel while leaning against the fixture and blocking everyone's view will not make your bag come any faster. Here’s an idea: Rather than create a wall of human flesh around the conveyor belt, why not take a few steps back (or five) so we can all see the beat-up luggage comin' around?

Divvy/bikes

Don't blow through stop signs and traffic lights. Because, you know, pedestrians and everything. I can’t even count the number of times I’ve been nearly mowed down by a delinquent rider while crossing the street.

Don't ride on the sidewalks. What, you can’t seem to pedal and maneuver your enormous Divvy bike with ease on a busy, crowded Chicago sidewalk? I wonder why.

In an emergency ...

The two most important things to remember to do: Stay calm and immediately dial 911.

Driving/parking

If you park your car in a tow zone or violate the posted parking restrictions, your vehicle may end up taking a vacation. And while your automobile is chilling in the impound, you'll have to cough up $150, plus an additional $20 for every day it was there ($35 per day if you wait more than five days), to again be reunited with your motor friend (enemy).

This might be the most annoying of all parking offenses: when people stop or park next to vehicles that are already stopped or parked. Not only is it illegal, but it's also infuriating to try to maneuver around.

Does it really take that much effort to pull your vehicle up to the start of the parking zone? Because when you leave more than a few feet of space between the nose of your car and the sign, you create a domino effect for everyone parking behind you. On a street that is already short on space, you’re essentially robbing people of a spot. If those few extra feet were subtracted, I’m guessing two or even three more cars could fit. Because math.

Walking

Jaywalkers are the type to take the path less traveled, errr, make their own path by refusing to use crosswalks or follow traffic signals. If you feel confident hopping through traffic like a frog across a lily pond, by all means, don’t.

CTA

We’re all cramped. We’re all uncomfortable. And you’re taking up valuable space with an inanimate object. You are the actual worst. TAKE OFF YOUR BACKPACK. PUT IT AT/ON/NEAR YOUR FEET. Literally ANYWHERE would be better than leaving it on your back, except maybe leaving it on the seat next to you. In what world do you think the empty CTA seat next to you is meant to house your dingy, book-laden sack? Not the world we live in, I can assure you.

Have you ever heard of hearing loss? Yeah, well, it’s a thing. Turn the damn volume down. If your rap, country, pop or whatever music can be heard from three seats away, it’s too loud. Guaranteed.

Even though Millennials might have a more lax attitude when it comes to phone use in public (me included), I think the answer to the question is NOT to chat on your phone on a packed train or bus. Everyone deserves to have a peaceful and quiet commute. So ceasing your phone calls when you’re on the CTA is really the most respectful, courteous and non-asshat-y thing to do.

If a person who is elderly or has a disability gets on your bus or train car and you’re sitting down, do the courteous thing and offer up your seat. No questions asked. We, too, may one day need that seat.

Keep strollers clear of aisles and doorways, fold strollers to allow other passengers to board and be aware that a CTA employee may ask you to fold your stroller or wait for another vehicle if a bus or train is crowded.

Thank you all for taking this crazy ride with me. Bon voyage!

@RianneCoale | rcoale@redeyechicago.com