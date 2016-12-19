5 transit topics that got readers' blood pumping in 2016

If there is one thing you can count on to be consistent(ly awful) year in and year out, it’s Chicago transportation.

For example, you know your rush-hour train will always be packed. Uber and Lyft will start charging a surge at the exact moment you need a ride. When you’re late for work, three buses will come all at once and then none for 30 minutes. And every mode of transportation you take will come with its own blend of inconsiderate ass-hats. Aren’t we lucky?

So with the year drawing to a close, it seems only right to revisit the Top 5 most popular, polarizing and talked-about Transit Diaries topics of 2016, according to RedEye readership.

1. Masturbation on public transit: It’s the kind of topic nobody wants to talk about but EVERYBODY wants to read about. You see "masturbator," "masturbation" or "masturbate" in a headline and somehow you can’t keep your eyes from "glancing" at the rest of the article. You’re not fooling anyone, and we all fall into the trap.

2. Lyft driver picks fight with another driver: In our own weird way, we love to read about incidents like this. You want to know how the fight went down. Were there weapons used? Blood, gore, black eyes? It seems like such an unlikely scenario, and you can’t fight off your own curiosity to find out what happened.

3. Fabric seating on the CTA: When it comes to fabric on CTA’s railcar and bus seats, some people love it, some people hate it. Actually, most people hate it. So you want to read about how much everyone else hates it because of how much YOU hate fabric seating. And then we all end up banding together in mutual hatred and sympathy for anyone who's ever sat in a substance hidden within the cloth of a CTA seat.

4. Divvy don'ts: Because it’s crystal clear many Chicagoans and tourists don’t know how to ride a bicycle in the city. You may have been scared you were committing some of these Divvy don’ts (which you probably were), so you wanted to cross-reference it with your own roadside manners. Or you’re a hard-core cyclist who wanted to pick apart this article to extreme specifics, which also happened.

5. Commuters wearing backpacks: It’s one of those things that can get under the skin of almost everyone who witnesses it. But there is a stark divide between backpack wearers and backpack haters. You either keep your bulky backpack resting atop your shoulders while in a cramped bus or railcar, or you can't understand what kind of nincompoops wouldn't just take their backpacks off and rest them at their feet. You can probably guess which side I'm on.

