Threesome Advice Panel: Is my partner going to change me?

There’s someone I’ve started getting close to who I find extremely attractive (intelligent, successful, similar hobbies, pretty), but there have been times when I feel kind of judged or like she’s trying to fix/change me. Then my thoughts just sort of spiral into my imagination of being in a long-term relationship where I feel trapped and insecure. My logical side tells me that there will always be some level of judgment and “fixing” in a relationship, but I’ve been told the best part of a relationship is that you feel safe and yourself. So I’m not really sure what I should do or if I’m just being too picky. —Question via Reddit, edited for length

THREE ANSWERS

Michelle Lopez

Michelle Lopez Digital Editor for RedEye Digital Editor for RedEye

Married | 32 | RedEye digital editor | @michelleglopez

I know it can seem lame to always listen to our logical side, but those feelings you have sound like red flags to me. If you are getting vibes that she is actively looking to change major things about you, then I would take that seriously and spare yourself the drama. If your feelings are strong enough to make your imagination spin wild and make you preemptively panic about this relationship, then why would you even want to dabble in that? If you really can’t bear the thought of not giving the relationship a try, cautiously move forward. Just make it clear you aren’t a fixer-upper, and the minute you start to feel those feelings again, bounce. You should definitely feel good about yourself in a relationship, otherwise what’s the point?

Jake Newton

Jake Newton

In a relationship | 24 | RedEye designer | @jnewt

Is there a “too early to call it” option? You need to take a breather and stop psyching yourself out. Too many people are playing it too safe these days, just try it out. That’s the nice thing about dating, there’s no contract. You can back out whenever you want! I understand it’s a lot more complicated than that, but between actually communicating and breaking up, there are ways to get out of a bad relationship. Stop being nuts and be a bit more confident in yourself.

Shelbie Bostedt

Shelbie staff page photo Lenny Gilmore / Lenny Gilmore /

Single | 23 | RedEye online content coordinator | @shelbielbostedt

If you two aren’t officially dating yet and you’re already feeling judged, it may be a sign that they’re not the person you’re supposed to be dating, but it depends on what you feel is being changed. Are the things you feel you’re being judged for things that you should change to be a better person overall, anyway? Yes, you should be able to be yourself in a relationship, but you should also be open to compromising with your partner to become the best version of yourself, while still knowing that they want to be with you even when you’re not at your best. So, I guess it all comes down to what you’re being judged for or changed from.

Thanks for reading "Threesome." Each week, we take a look at a relationship question from the public and have three panelists give their insights. Have a question to ask? Shoot it over to us on Twitter at @redeyechicago or on our Facebook page. If it's a little more private, feel free to email it to redeye@redeyechicago.com with the word "Threesome" in the subject line.