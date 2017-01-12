No, that's not Netflix asking for your credit card information

In a new effort to make 2017 suck as much as 2016, a new phishing scam is tricking Netflix users by requesting they update their personal and financial information.

According to cybersecurity firm FireEye, the campaign is targeting Netflix subscribers in the U.S. via an email that urges them to update their credit card information and social security number—spoiler alert: Netflix never asks for the latter.

The email includes a link to a page closely resembling the actual Netflix login screen before being taken to a payment information section.

According to the Daily Dot, FireEye warned that this particular campaign may be of extra concern because the pages included were "hosted on legitimate, but compromised web servers" that may circumvent phishing filters.

Making sure the "Netflix" you're giving your credit card info is actually Netflix is well-worth pausing your binge-watching, folks. Be safe out there.

