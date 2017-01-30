More than 4.5 million people signed a petition against President Trump

In the 11-ish days that Donald Trump has held the highest office in the land, millions of people have made the point of protesting his presidency and subsequent executive actions. These demonstrations are continuing online even once the signs are put away.

A petition in Britain asking their prime minister to uninvite Trump for a state visit became the second-most signed petition in the country, behind the call for a mulligan of the Brexit vote. The petition gained the signatures of 1.6 million people. The petition must be discussed in Parliament with its surpassing of 100,000 signatures. The debate will take place on Feb. 20.

Elsewhere around the world, a petition on Avaaz.org in the form of a letter to Donald Trump gained more than 4.5 million signatures and counting—gaining roughly one new entry every second.

The petition references Trump's "Muslim ban," an executive order putting a stay on admitting refugees and migrants from seven majority-Muslim countries, and declares that the world's "worst fears about his Presidency are true."

"The world rejects your fear, hate-mongering, and bigotry. We reject your support for torture, your calls for murdering civilians, and your general encouragement of violence. We reject your denigration of women, Muslims, Mexicans, and millions of others who don’t look like you, talk like you, or pray to the same god as you," the open letter says.

@shelbielbostedt | sbostedt@redeyechicago.com