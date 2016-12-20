Shrimp juice, line cutters and close talkers: Holiday travel is the worst

The holiday travel season is upon us, meaning millions of people across the country will board planes, trains, buses and more to get where they need to go.

To say things could get hectic would be an understatement. Because when you factor in weather, randomness and overall holiday stress, a festive trek can go off the rails at any minute.

So in the spirit of giving, here are a few crazy/funny/nightmarish holiday travel stories and anecdotes from RedEye readers.

"My mom decided to travel with frozen pork tenderloin in her checked bag during a snowstorm. When our bags finally showed up days after our arrival, it was no longer frozen and all the clothes needed a few washes. The tenderloin was apparently much cheaper in Ohio where we lived than Florida where we were headed, which was the apparent justification. But a bag delivered many days later in a warm climate with un-refrigerated pork product is an unpleasant delivery.

"We have a not-too-different story, too, about a cooler full of frozen shrimp in the overhead bin of a long-delayed plane. When the bin was opened, it poured shrimp juice all over my father. Not sure why my family so enjoys traveling with frozen meat over the holidays or has not yet learned a lesson.”

— Kathryn Siegel, 33, Wicker Park

“We started on our adventure for our honeymoon the day before Thanksgiving at O'Hare. As I and the rest of the population are accustomed to, we waited in line and got behind the last person for your turn. We landed in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, to catch our connecting flight to Thailand. I along with my wife started the line to board.

"We were happy to know we would be the first to board and have room for our carry-ons. As soon as the airline attendants started preparing to let people on board, a mob of 20-30 people came right for us. I, a 6-foot-2, 180-pound male, found myself being pushed and shoved to the side by Vietnamese grandmas and grandpas in their 60s and 70s. It was complete chaos with no concept of a line at all. Needless to say, we boarded after 20 people."

— John Zimny, 31, Jefferson Park

"I booked on China Eastern foolishly, ended up over the Pacific, crossed the international date line, had 8 hour Xmas. Awful. No presents, airplane noodles, no Santa or anything else. 24 hour flight. Only cranky flight [attendants].”

— @PaulFromChicago

"Two years ago, my mother and I were due to fly to Florida for Christmas with the family. We almost always fly out of Rockford (free parking, short lines, cheap flights) and had our fingers crossed that the snow that was forecasted would hold off.

"No such luck. Our flight was delayed for two hours while they waited for the sleet to stop and then, when we finally boarded, delayed for ANOTHER two hours while they de-iced the wings and fixed a mechanical problem with the landing gear. The worst part is that we had to sit on the plane for the second two-hour delay. By the time we landed in Clearwater, Florida, it was almost 1 in the morning and we were beyond exhausted.”

— Alexa Heinrich, 25, Uptown

"Once on a flight from Chicago to [Minneapolis] a guy yacked [sic] my ear off for an hour then said, 'it seems like you really needed to talk.'"

— @ekingc

I have horrible luck as well when it comes to traveling during the holidays. Whether it’s having my flight delayed after boarding the plane or popping a tire on my way out of town, there is never a dull moment.

One incident occurred over a Thanksgiving break during college. I was heading to Michigan via bus, and a man ended up sitting next to me. He seemed pleasant enough at first, but also chattier than I desired for my five-hour trip home. He talked about his semi-pro tennis career, what he did for work, how much money he makes a year, his life as a bachelor, etc.

Not having the heart to tell him to please shut up and let me read, I continued to chat with him, and I’m pretty sure he thought we were "hitting it off." We definitely were NOT. Eventually I told him I was tired and would like to sleep for the remainder of the trip. I propped my pillow up against the window and rested my head to the side, exposing my neck. Not two minutes into my slumber, I awoke to steamy warm breath on my uncovered skin and the man in a full pucker. Yes, the dude tried to kiss my neck WHILE I WAS ASLEEP!

Needless to say, I immediately notified the bus driver and moved to a seat far, far away from my creep-tastic buddy.

So good luck (you'll need it) and happy holidays, Chicago!

