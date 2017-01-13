Fast transit facts: Answers to your burning CTA-related questions

Have you ever run after a bus and wondered how a driver decides whether to stop and let you on or to leave you behind? Or been puzzled by fares? So have we.

CTA spokesman Jeff Tolman answered some of the burning questions we and RedEye readers had about public transit.

Why does the driver turn off the bus and then turn it back on when it stops at a station or a stoplight?

"Although extremely rare, if a bus is in the middle of the route and the operator manually restarts the vehicle, it is most often to resolve a minor issue occurring with one of the on-board operating systems (i.e. wireless connectivity issues or a program freezing/unresponsive).

"Also, in an effort [to] further reduce harmful emissions, all CTA buses are equipped with a bus idling feature that automatically shuts down a bus if it has been sitting for 15 minutes without being put into gear. This feature is very unlikely to occur on an in-service bus."

Are people allowed to perform on train cars themselves? If so, can they accept tips?

"Performers are only allowed at three CTA locations, which are all in the subway: Jackson Red Line station, Washington Blue Line station and Jackson Blue Line station. They are prohibited from performing inside the trains."

How do bus drivers decide when to wait for people who are running versus when to just leave them behind?

"CTA policy requires bus (and rail) operators to make all service stops. Generally, a bus operator is working to maintain as close to schedule as possible. If an intending customer is not at the service stop when the bus stops, then they will have to wait for the next bus.

"Safety is CTA’s number one priority and customers are not permitted to board a bus in a non-service stop (such as a stop light or stop sign)."

At what temperature is the bus or train thermostat set? Does the heat or air conditioning automatically turn on to bring the temperature to a certain point?

"The air temperature is automatically controlled by a thermostat to maintain a comfortable temperature of about 70 degrees (68 degrees Fahrenheit for heating in the winter and 72 degrees Fahrenheit for cooling in the summer)."

How old are the oldest bus and train cars in the fleet?

“The average age of the fleet:

At the end of 2016, the average age of the bus fleet was 7.3 years old

At the end of 2016, the average age of the rail fleet was 16.6 years old

"The oldest buses on the CTA system were built in 2000-2001. The oldest rail cars on the CTA system were built in 1981-1987. Both our oldest buses and our oldest trains have undergone major overhauls to extend their lives and improve reliability."

How does the CTA determine which bus stops get shelters?

"The CTA works with the Chicago Department of Transportation to help determine what bus stops have shelters. Whether or not a bus stop will have a shelter depends on a number of factors: available space in the public way, proximity to an electrical connection (for shelters with power), and input from CTA and local alderman."

Why does a CTA train-to-bus transfer cost $2.50, while a bus-to-train transfer costs $2.25?

"The cost of a train fare is $2.25 and a bus fare is $2 and the fare for a transfer is 25 cents. The difference in the cost between a train fare and bus fare is due to the capital expense of maintaining a rail infrastructure—stations, tunnels, tracks, trains and rail yards—whereas for buses there are only maintenance to the fleet and garages."

The Transit Diaries runs in RedEye's print edition every Tuesday on Page 4. If you have a story you'd like to share, email us at redeye@redeyechicago.com with "Transit Diaries" in the subject line.