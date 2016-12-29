Chicago's top destinations of 2016, according to Lyft

Before 2016 gets the boot, here's one reminder that there are reasons not to stay cooped up in your home, despite the temptation to do so.

Rideshare company Lyft recently announced the winners of its second annual Lyftie Awards, tallying the most popular passenger drop-off destinations for categories including most visited bar, restaurant, transit stop and event space in the city.

It should come as no shocker that Wrigley Field clinched the top spot as the most visited event space. Because World Series. And of course the most visited restaurant in Chicago, Parlor Pizza Bar, specializes in 'za.

Perhaps surprisingly, Navy Pier was the most visited tourist destination in the country this year.

And the 2016 Chicago Lyftie Award winners are:

>> Most Visited Restaurant: Parlor Pizza Bar

>> Most Visited Bar: Hopsmith Tavern

>> Most Visited Transit Stop: Ogilvie Station

>> Most Visited Event Space: Wrigley Field

>> Only In Chicago: The Second City

>> Trending Destination: SOHO House

And the 2016 national Lyftie Award winners are:

>> Most Visited Restaurant: Acme Feed & Seed (Nashville)

>> Most Visited Bar: The Abbey (Los Angeles)

>> Most Visited Hotel: The MGM Grand (Las Vegas)

>> Most Visited Transit Stop: Union Station (Washington, D.C.)

>> Most Visited Tourist Destination: Navy Pier (Chicago)

>> No. 1 Drop Off Category: Airports

