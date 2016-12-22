Ask Anna: Winter sex and dating advice

Hi, snowflakes. ’Tis the season for mulled wine and ski masks and another round of quick and dirty advice. So pull on those winter booties and flannel onesies as we solve some wintry dilemmas (quickly and dirtily).

It’s been two months since we broke up and I’m still in love with him! Please say something.

Something!

Oh, something useful, you mean? Don’t worry, kitten. The holidays are a PERFECT time to wallow. Everyone will be drunk and sugar-high until mid-January. Continue to not talk to him and distract yourself any way you can until you feel a little less garbage-fire-y. How, you ask? Volunteer! The holidays are also the perfect time to help others.

Please can you link me up with a responsible lady? I use to meet ladies but they don’t normally understand my spoken English which normally put an end to our chart. Am a graduate and I speak English. I will be happy if you can assist me.

Keep practicing your English. Join a meetup.com group for language learners or offer to tutor people (maybe ladies?) in your chosen field in exchange for conversation practice. Don’t treat tutoring as a date, but as a way to meet people and form possible connections. And to make yourself more fluent in English, obvs.

I came across your piece on sex toys being nonreturnable and just wanted to flag up—we offer a 365-day returns policy at lovehoney.com. Absolutely no questions asked.

Well, there you go. Another option for the dildo-wafflers among us.

Ever since Trump got elected, I’ve been getting into Facebook arguments with my conservative, misogynistic family members. Will this lead to anything useful, or should I just put a stop to it?

Probably not, and you should definitely put your time to better uses. Fighting with people on the internet should literally never be on your to-do list. Let the internet squabble among itself. Go join the revolution.

I’m happy in my committed relationship, so why do I crave the attentions of other women?

Because desire is a helluva drug. And so is wanting to be desired.

I haven’t had sex in a really, really long time. I haven’t met anyone I was really jonesin’ for, but at the same time, it’s starting to worry me. Should I worry?

About what? Cobwebs? That you’ll forget how it’s done? That soon we’ll all be screwing via a third-party virtual reality Snapchat filter and you’ll have missed your shot at old-school flesh sex?

Don’t sweat it. In the immortal words of Oprah, “Live your best life.” If that includes sex, great. If not, you’ll get to it eventually. It’s not like there’s a deadline or a quota.

Anna Pulley is a RedEye contributor. Want to ask Anna an anonymous question about love, sex or dating? Email your quandary to redeyedating@gmail.com.