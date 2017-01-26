Ask Anna: She said she wanted to be my girlfriend, then bailed. What gives?

Dear Anna,

I met this female at a bar because I knew her friend. I got her number, and we went to dinner later that weekend. We went back to her place and started furiously making out, during which I was informed that I would not get laid even on the third date unless we were in a relationship. I mentioned something like I might not mind dating her, and she said something like she hoped I'd say something like that. So at some point later I asked her, "Are you gonna be my girl?", and she answered with yes.

Second date (the following week), I cook her dinner at her place. We end up having the sex. Then she loses her phone for a week, but I don't know, and she is not returning my calls, and I send her some text messages including "you're done" and then a conciliatory one apologizing. When I found out she had lost her phone I drove to her apartment and met up with her after work to make sure she hadn't found it yet and then told her to ignore some irate text messages. We hung out for a tiny bit and then made plans the next day. Basically I try and get the sex again and am informed that she doesn't normally have sex that soon with somebody she's not in a relationship with and that I got lucky. I'm like, “Whoa, so we're not in a relationship?” And she is kind of like, “I don't even really know you” (legitimate but hurtful thing to say), blah blah blah, she is dating someone else too, and, well, I got up and left her bed and haven't talked to her since. Problem is, I like this girl as a person. WTF should I do now? —Anonymous

Dear Anonymous,

Let me get this straight—you met a girl and on the first date she starts giving you ultimatums (call me Girlfriend or face eternal chastity!), then she “loses” her phone for an entire week, then she goes back on her already-kooky sex agreement and claims you just got lucky, then she claims she’s dating someone else and that she doesn’t even know you. This is two dates!

Either she’s suffering from the kind of soap opera amnesia that rivals smarmy doctors who accidentally switch twins at birth and give the “good” twin reconstructive facial surgery and a boob job for newborns—can we really be that far from that?— thus rendering her unrecognizable to her real parents and her true love who is also actually her twin brother AND the son of the evil doctor in question!

Or, more likely, this girl is playing mind games and you shouldn’t waste your time. If she can’t bother to send you an email saying she lost her phone, then she’s not only disingenuous, she’s lazy. But Anna, she didn’t have my email, you might say. To which I would laugh heartily but not in a way that would belittle you, and reply: In this age of constant communication and social networking, I’m sure she could’ve found you and let you know she lost her phone. Or she could’ve asked the friend that introduced you. But that’s a small offense on her list of many that she’s committed in the very short time you’ve known her.

You like this girl “as a person,” as opposed to the fire hydrants and American Apparel posters you’re also dating, which I respect. But you deserve to be with someone who doesn’t ignore you to the point that you feel the need to send irate text messages or makes you feel this angsty after two measly dates. WTF should you do? Forget about her and move on. There are much more important things to be worrying about these days—a girl who can’t be bothered to Snapchat you should fall way, way low on the list.

Anna Pulley is a RedEye contributor. Want to ask Anna an anonymous question about love, sex or dating? Email your quandary to redeyedating@gmail.com.