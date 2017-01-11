Ask Anna: Do women like being touched without their consent? (Hint: NO and it's illegal)

I enjoy the excitement of fondling women. It turns me on. I have done it a couple of times before. And never been rebuffed. I know it's wrong but can't help it. There is this lady who owns a video store who I fondled. And she didn't call the police. And I still go there and she still allows me to touch her. From time to time. I’ve also done it to other women, too, with no problems. Do women like this?

Dude, no. What you’re doing is not “fondling”—it’s sexual assault. Not only is it illegal, but it’s potentially traumatizing and a criminal offense. Just because the women you have groped without their consent didn’t “call the police,” it doesn’t justify your behavior or imply that they enjoyed it.

Granted, your letter is extremely vague. By “fondling,” are you, like, brushing against their butts as you walk past, or are you grabbing them by the p***y?

Either way, let me reiterate: NOT OK. Criminal offense! Permanently scarring!

Like a great majority of sexual assaults, incidents like these often go unreported. Partly this is because as far as paraphilias go, groping, or frotteurism, if we want to get technical about it, is something that society considers a “mild” form of molestation, and hence, something that women (and some men) should shrug off and get over. But these kinds of bodily violations stay with you, and for women, it’s, sadly, incredibly common.

As Amanda Hess wrote about in a series on groping for the Sexist, even low-contact non-consensual groping has horrific effects on the nervous system, and the trauma can last for years:

“One woman lay in bed shaking with rage all night after a man swiped her butt at a coffee shop. Another woman dry-heaved after a man grabbed her genitals at a bus stop. One man felt so sick after being deliberately rubbed on the Metro that he was physically unable to look himself in the mirror. ... Years later, memories of the incident still produce a shudder.”

If you’re interested in engaging in your fantasy without permanently scarring innocent women, then I suggest you seek out communities and individuals who are willing to engage in consensual groping roleplay scenarios with you.

Other treatments for frotteurism involve psychotherapy or behavioral therapy to learn to control the impulse, which you might look into, especially as you say you “can’t help it.”

Don’t be the asshole who is traumatizing women.

Anna Pulley is a RedEye contributor. Got a question of your own? Email redeyedating@gmail.com. Or let her send you overly personal emails here.