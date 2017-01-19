Another location change for Chicago Women's March as larger crowd expected

The location for Saturday's Women's March on Chicago has changed, again, after the number of expected attendees more than doubled in two days.

Organizers now anticipate more than 50,000 people will attend. On Tuesday, that number was 22,000.

The new site is still adjacent to Grant Park but is on Columbus Drive just north of Jackson Drive, where participants will gather for a rally at 10 a.m. Around 11:30 a.m., attendees will march west on Jackson to Federal Plaza.

The original route also was shortened to accommodate the growing crowd. Organizers nixed plans to circle back to the rally site, opting instead to end the march at Federal Plaza. The march route now runs straight west along Jackson.

"Due to the number of totally passionate women and their allies participating, the city has agreed to close Columbus," said march co-chairwoman Ann Scholhamer. "We're really excited about this. It really guarantees enough room for our marchers."

Last week, organizers announced they were slightly relocating the rally from Grant Park's music shell to avoid damaging the grass after the forecast called for unseasonably warm temperatures and rain. The rally was to be held on Jackson at Lake Shore Drive.

Organizers are confident they will be able to handle the increased numbers and have added enhanced safety measures, said Carrie Kiley, who is coordinating logistics for the march.

"We're not expecting any issues, but we definitely want to be safe and make sure we are taking every precaution, especially since it has grown to this magnitude," Kiley said.

While the changes in location may have caused some confusion, they were the result of weather and ballooning interest, not inexperience, Kiley said. Early in the planning process, organizers brought on people with ample know-how planning such large-scale events, she added.

When the number of expected attendees surpassed 50,000, city officials agreed to the Columbus and Jackson location, much to organizers' delight, Kiley said.

The amended permit for the rally and march has not yet been finalized, but city officials anticipate the route will remain the same and that street closures will not change significantly.

Other measures to accommodate the expected larger crowd include the doubling of portable bathroom to 150, she said.

The march is one of more than 250 scheduled to take place globally in solidarity with the Women's March on Washington one day after the President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration. More than 200,000 people are expected to participate in the nation's capital. The marches aim to draw attention to women's rights, racial justice and equality.

On Saturday, those attending the Chicago march are strongly encouraged to take public transportation and are urged to come up Congress Parkway or Balbo Drive because Jackson will be closed off, Scholhamer said. People with disabilities who have their parking placard visible can be dropped off at Columbus and Monroe.

CTA Blue, Brown, Green and Orange lines will have increased capacity between 5 a.m. and 3 p.m. Saturday, officials said in a news release Thursday. CTA bus service near the rallying point and march route could be affected with reroutes and delays due to street closures, so officials suggest customers entering or leaving the area budget extra travel time.

Metra will also have expanded capacity on its lines to accommodate additional passengers, and officials say service Saturday will be equal to that offered during the busy summer festival season. Lines including the UP North, UP Northwest, UP West, BNSF, Rock Island, SouthWest Service and Metra Electric will all have extra capacity, officials said in a news release Thursday.

There is no Saturday service on the North Central Service and Heritage Corridor lines.

Since several platforms remained closed for construction on the north side of Union Station, some lines may not accommodate extra capacity, and will instead have an extra scheduled outbound train. Those lines include Milwaukee North, which will have an extra train depart Union Station at 2:25 p.m., traveling express to Glenview and then making all stops to Fox Lake, officials said.

The Milwaukee West line will have an extra train departing union station at 1:50 p.m., which will make all stops to Elgin except Grand/Cicero, Hanson Park, Mars, Mannheim and Big Timber.

A bicycle warning will also be in effect Saturday, meaning Metra customers who wish to bring their bikes on the trains may not be able to because of the higher numbers of riders expected, officials said.

