First lawsuit in Chicago challenges Trump travel ban

A Chicago man who traveled to his native Iran to care for his ailing mother is asking a federal judge to declare President Donald Trump's executive order on immigration unconstitutional.

The lawsuit, filed under the pseudonym John Doe, is the first challenge filed in federal court in Chicago to the Trump administration's controversial travel ban. The suit seeks class-action status for anyone similarly affected by the executive order restricting travel to the U.S. from seven majority-Muslim countries, including Iran.

A hearing asking for an emergency injunction barring the order from being enforced is expected to take place before U.S. District Judge Samuel Der-Yeghiayan this week.

The plaintiff is an Iranian citizen and legal permanent resident of the U.S. who lives in Chicago with his wife and three children, according to the lawsuit. Earlier this month, he traveled to Iran to care for his ailing mother, who was alone there after his father died, the suit said.

The man was planning to return to Chicago in early February in time for the birth of his first grandchild, according to the suit. But when he tried to purchase a ticket for his return flight on Saturday, the ticketing agency "refused to issue a ticket for his travel to the United States due to the executive order," the suit said.

The plaintiff's lawyer, Taher Kameli, told the Tribune on Tuesday that his client is "anxious" to get home to see his family but afraid to try to re-enter the U.S. with reports of immigration agents detaining travelers for hours of questioning even if they have permanent residency or green cards.

"He's afraid to come back, things are changing so quickly," said Kameli, who said his client wished to remain anonymous in case there were further efforts to impede his travel. "He's basically stopped in a very bad situation."

The lawsuit focuses on one section of Trump's nine-page executive order that specifically bans the re-entry of "immigrants and nonimmigrants" from the designated countries for 90 days.

According to the suit, the order "includes lawful permanent residents who have a constitutional right to due process prior to being prohibited entrance into the United States."

The suit also said "the confusion among different agencies and officers about the meaning of 'immigrant' " in the order demonstrates it is "vague and thus unconstitutional."

The lawsuit comes on the heels of a tumultuous weekend at O'Hare International Airport, where people traveling from one of the seven designated countries were detained for hours as customs agents struggled over how to interpret the president's order. The order also caused chaos at other national airports and triggered protests across the country.

At least three other lawsuits have been filed in different jurisdictions asking for the order to be declared unconstitutional.

On Monday, the Council on American-Islamic Relations filed suit in federal court in Virginia on behalf of 20 Muslims claiming Trump's executive order violates due process and equal protection under the law. A similar suit was brought Monday by Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson.

The American Civil Liberties Union, meanwhile, filed a lawsuit seeking class-action status on behalf of two Iraqis who were temporarily detained at John F. Kennedy Airport in New York on Saturday. The men were on their way to the U.S. on immigrant visas.

The White House has argued that the executive order is not a Muslim ban and that it prohibits all people from specific countries that have an established terrorist network. Press Secretary Sean Spicer shrugged off legal challenges during the White House briefing Monday, telling reporters he feels "pretty confident that if there's any problems we'll prevail."

"This is a national security issue," he said.

But Kameli said the order has unlawfully affected people like his client, who moved his family to Chicago five years ago to give his children a better future and has legal standing in the U.S. Now he's worried he'll miss the birth of his grandchild, due Feb. 25.

"It's chaos out there. From airport to airport, things are different," Kameli said.

Tribune news services contributed.

