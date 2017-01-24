Shedd Aquarium to close to public for 2 days

People planning to visit the Shedd Aquarium this week to see Ellie the sea otter pup or Diego the penguin might need to change their schedule.

The aquarium will be closed to the public Wednesday and Thursday for routine maintenance and cleaning, reopening on Friday with free admission for Illinois residents.

The Shedd Aquarium closes to the public annually for improvements and maintenance, ranging from cleaning animal habitats to repainting hallway walls, said Kayley Ciocci, spokeswoman for the Shedd.

During the closure, more than 200 staff members will participate in group team-building activities and training on providing a more proactive approach to guest services, she said.

Free general admission for Illinois residents is available Friday through Tuesday along with discounted passes to special exhibits. Shedd is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays and from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on weekends.

