You can leave Chicago, but parking tickets are forever

You can leave Chicago, but it never really leaves you.

You eventually may get used to warm winters and inferior pizza, but you'll never stop getting hounded if the city believes you owe parking fines.

Since 2012, Chicago increased its collection of debts five years or older, and better technology has made it easier to find someone's new address, according to city Department of Finance officials. If you get a notice about old tickets, it is tough to fight, said attorneys familiar with ticket disputes.

"The time frame to challenge is pretty short," said attorney Charles Beach. He noted that years after an alleged violation, "even if you have a defense, it's very, very hard to prove."

I recently heard from a family friend, California actor and writer Gwendolyn Druyor, about the persistence of revenue memory. She got two notices this past fall from the collections law firm Linebarger, Goggan, Blair & Sampson saying she owed $195.20 in fines and late fees on three parking tickets from January 1997 — 20 years ago.

Druyor, 44, of North Hollywood, was surprised. She said that this was the first she had heard about the tickets.

"To suddenly have all these tickets show up that I'd never seen before, I thought it was offensive."

Druyor said she lived in Amsterdam from February or early March until December 1997 to perform with the comedy troupe "Boom Chicago," along with future comedy star Seth Meyers and comedy writer Allison Silverman. Then she lived in Chicago again, with some stints out of state for theatrical tours, before moving to California in 2003. She said she paid or successfully contested other Chicago tickets but did not know about those January 1997 tickets.

Department of Finance spokeswoman Molly Poppe said Druyor was sent a total of 10 notifications, starting in 1997. Poppe said Druyor also owed money for two 1996 tickets.

Why does the city go after old fines? The city needs money, and there is the legal maxim of Nullum tempus occurrit regi, which means "No time runs against the king." There is no Illinois statute of limitations for murder, arson or parking tickets.

"Debts owed to a municipality are debts forever and ever," said Patrick Keating, a partner at Roberts McGivney Zagotta LLC, who specializes in traffic and parking violations.

The Emanuel administration stepped up collection of parking ticket debt after the implementation of the Local Debt Recovery Program with the state government in 2012. This allows municipalities to garnish state income tax refunds to recover debts.

Poppe said the city also is starting to send additional notices to people who get tickets, one before the fine doubles and one before it is referred to collections.

But it is harder to go after out-of-towners like Druyor, who does not get an Illinois tax refund and is far from the threat of the Denver boot. Having more than 10 parking violation judgments means a driver's license suspension, said Secretary of State spokesman Dave Druker, but that would not apply here.

A 2015 settlement between the Illinois attorney general and credit reporting agencies generally prohibits tickets and fines from being put on credit reports.

Druyor said she always paid tickets she owed. But she does not want to pay late fees and collection costs on tickets she did not know about.

"It's just too ridiculous to be believed," she said.

Cook County funds available

Starting Monday, local governments and other public agencies in Cook County can apply for some of the $8.5 million available for new transportation-related projects.

The new program seeks projects that go beyond the county's traditional focus on roads to include pedestrian, bicycle, transit, and freight-related improvements, said John Yonan, county superintendent of transportation and highways. This is part of the county's new long-range transportation plan, which was announced last summer and is its first in 75 years.

Cook has the money because of a decision in 2015 to stop diverting motor fuel tax funds for other uses, which means this year it has $65 million for transportation projects, $45 million more than in 2016.

Most of the money will go to projects already in the county's five-year capital plan, but $8.5 million can be used for other ideas, Yonan said.

"This will give us a really good window on what kind of regional investments can be made to make a difference," he said.

The $8.5 million will include costs for planning, engineering, right-of-way acquisition and construction. The county also said it will provide technical and grant-writing assistance to help communities tap other funding sources, like federal grants. In addition to governments and public agencies, private for-profit or nonprofit groups can submit proposals, but they must have a public sponsor.

The deadline to apply is March 17.

Winter biking opinions

Last week, "Getting Around" focused on the growth of winter biking. It got a lot of letters; here are two:

Terry Griffin, of River Forest, wrote that she found winter biking too dangerous:

"I was once an avid biker and never let winter weather stop me from at least commuting from home to the CTA train. That is until, one day in November, I was crossing Devon Avenue on the North Side. There was a slick of ice on the road. ... I didn't see it or could not avoid it before my bike slipped, and I fell just in front of a cab. The cab driver almost hit me head on, but he swerved into traffic and avoided me. I was lucky, but I tore up my knee, which got badly infected. It was weeks before the doctor found an antibiotic that finally began to heal the infection, which spread to my leg.

"It is true that my tires were standard and not the 'fat tires' you talk about, but I still believe it is way too risky to be biking when ice and snow are present. Traffic has not gotten better in the decades since my near-fatal accident; it has gotten worse."

Stephen Weeks, who bikes in all seasons in Chicago, took issue with Dave "Mr. Bike" Glowacz calling studded bike tires "heavy-metal overkill," as major streets are usually cleared within 24 hours of snowfall.

"This misses the point on two fronts. First, studded tires are for improved traction on ice (read: 'black ice'), which often remains after the streets are plowed. They are helpful in snow as well, by virtue of their treads, but many bike tires with aggressive treads will be worthless on ice. Second, streets being cleared within 24 hours doesn't help the commuter who needs to get to work the morning after a snowfall (or ice storm!).