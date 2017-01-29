Travel restrictions affect Mexican citizens, others at O'Hare, lawyers say

Although travel restrictions ordered by President Donald Trump targeted seven Muslim-majority countries, at least three families at O'Hare International Airport on Sunday who were waiting for relatives to be released from questioning who are Mexican citizens.

Some had been waiting for more than five hours. One said his relative texted to say he was being sent back.

Kori Palencia, 23, said she was waiting for her mother-in-law, who was traveling with another relative. Palencia was bouncing her 10-month-old baby on her knee as her husband sat nearby, looking on exasperated.

They said they feared the 51-year-old woman could have been sent back to Mexico without their knowing.

"I'm kind of just annoyed with the whole thing because her son's here, he had no problems coming in. She has a visa, and she's been planning this trip for a while," Palencia said.

Abed Aburomman 29, had been pacing around the terminal and reading a chemistry textbook as he waited for officials to release his brother, who is Jordanian.

Aburomman, a U.S. citizen and student at Illinois Institute of Technology, was supposed to host his brother at his home near Midway.

Instead, his brother who had a visa to stay for 45 days, was sent back to Jordan.

Since Jordan was supposedly not affected by the ban, attorneys said it was hard to say whether he would have been sent back under less tense circumstances.

Trump's executive order freezes entry of all refugees to the U.S. for 120 days, halts Syrian refugees indefinitely and places a 90-day moratorium on the arrival of citizens of the predominantly Muslim countries of Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen.

Protesters rallied at O'Hare International Airport on Jan. 28, 2017, after travelers were held, including those with green cards and visas, following President Donald Trump's executive orders on immigration.

At least 50 people were held Sunday at O'Hare for further questioning, according to lawyers at the scene. In addition to citizens from the seven Muslim-majority countries, citizens from Mexico and Jordan were also being held, lawyers said.

Matt Pryor, an attorney coordinating volunteer efforts, said one woman was refused entry at O'Hare on Saturday afternoon. Sahara Algonaimi, of Syria, was trying to visit her sick mother but was sent back to Abu Dhabi, Pryor said. "Unfortunately, she was sent back before the emergency order, the stay, was approved by the court," he said.

BBC journalist Ali Hamedani left his native Iran in 2009 with no intention of returning to the land that had imprisoned his family.

Even though he holds a British passport, Hamedani was questioned for three hours at O'Hare on Sunday. During that time officers seized his phone, and he wasn't allowed to use the bathroom, he said.

"They never used the word detained, so I wasn't under any kind of arrest … but I was questioned two times regarding my place of birth, which is Iran, and regarding my work," Hamedani said. "They ask about my Facebook and they check my Twitter."

Hamedani missed his connecting flight to Los Angeles but considered it a small misfortune compared with the disappointment suffered by a group of LGBT asylum-seekers he met at an airport in Turkey. They had fled Iran for Turkey and were bound for the U.S. until Friday evening's announcement by Trump ruined those plans.

"Their flights are canceled," Hamedani said. "They cannot go back to Iran, and they cannot come to America. I don't know what we can do for them, but at least we can think about them." He added, "Immediately, (when) the news came up, they were crying."

A 19-year-old German national working in the suburbs as an au pair broke down in tears as she was waiting for her friend, a German citizen born in Iraq, after the friend was held for questioning.

The young women have been in the U.S. working for families since August 2015. They extended their visas to stay another year and were returning Sunday from vacation in Mexico when they were swept up by the new policy.

"I am afraid they won't let her go," said the 19-year-old, who asked not to be identified because of fear it could affect her immigration status. "I think it's crazy. It's discriminating against these people."

The woman is a Muslim who was born in Serbia, a country not affected by the ban. After about an hour, her friend was released.

On Saturday, more than a dozen travelers were placed in custody. All of them had some kind of legal status in the United States, lawyers said. Though all the detainees were eventually released as a result of a court ruling Saturday that effectively suspended some of Trump's travel ban, the presidential directive has stoked fears among the immigrant community — whether they are refugees or permanent residents.

Adding to the confusion, the Department of Homeland Security on Sunday issued a statement saying it will "continue to enforce all of President Trump's Executive Orders" while at the same time vowing to "comply with judicial orders."

For the second straight day, hundreds of protesters occupied an area at Terminal 5 of O'Hare with signs reading "No Ban, No Wall," while chanting slogans like, "Refugees welcome, here! No hate, no fear!"

Police stood at the entrances of the arrival doorways and loosely around metal barricades where protesters rallied.

Rozi Bhimani, of Evanston, waved a poster with the image of a woman wearing a star-spangled hijab bearing, "We the people." The daughter of a Pakistani father, Bhimani said she wanted to vocalize her opposition to the travel ban on Middle East countries.

"I want to send a strong message that we want to see the rule of law and court orders enforced," she said. "I will be very concerned if the executive branch does not listen to the judicial branch."

In Morton Grove, about 500 people packed the basement of the Muslim Education Center on Sunday while hundreds more spilled upstairs and outside the building, during a demonstration calling for sanctuary and support for Muslims and other minority groups against recent Trump administration actions.

"Each day it's imperative we live in concern and know what our government is doing. It's also imperative that we don't live in fear but live in hope, that, as a collaboration, we can make an impact. This march/rally … is to empower all marginalized groups and give hope for the future. We can make a difference together," said Dilnaz Waraich of the Muslim Community Center.

Protesters carried signs, heart-shaped balloons and cameras and included elderly couples with canes and wheelchairs, babies in strollers, and all ages in between.

"Our local governments must stand in firm solidarity with our Muslim and Arab neighbors in showing their opposition to these immoral executive orders by passing sanctuary laws declaring their commitment not to cooperate with federal immigration enforcement," said Lesley Williams of Jewish Voice for Peace.