Obama's speech: What we know so far about tickets

As Chicagoans await more details on President Barack Obama's farewell address in Chicago, here's what we know:

* The president will speak Tuesday evening at McCormick Place in Chicago.

* Tickets will be given away to the public sometime Saturday at McCormick Place.

* "Tickets are free, and one ticket per person will be available on a first-come, first-served basis," the White House says.

* For the speech, "All attendees will go through airport-like security and should bring as few personal items as possible. No bags, sharp objects, umbrellas, liquids or signs will be allowed in the venue. Small cameras are permitted."

* The White House says "casual" attire is fine for audience members.

* The event can be watched on wh.gov/Farewell or www.Facebook.com/WhiteHouse.

Here's what we don't know yet:

* When and exactly where people can line up at McCormick Place on Saturday to get tickets.

* How many tickets will be available, and whether the person who picks up the ticket is the only one who can use the ticket.

* What time Tuesday evening the speech will take place.

* When the doors will open for the event. At first, the White House said 5 p.m., but that was later changed on the White House website to this: "Doors will open early in the evening. We encourage you to arrive at or before doors open."

Look for further info this week on the Tribune website and at https://www.whitehouse.gov/farewell/info.