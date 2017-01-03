House GOP backs off gut of ethics office after criticism, challenge by Trump

House Republicans reversed themselves Tuesday under pressure from President-elect Donald Trump, and dropped plans to swiftly gut an independent congressional ethics board.

The dizzying about-face came as lawmakers convened for the first day of the 115th Congress, an occasion normally reserved for pomp and ceremony under the Capitol Dome. Instead, House Republicans found themselves under attack not only from Democrats, but from their new president, over their secretive move Monday to immediately neuter the independent Office of Congressional Ethics and place it under lawmakers' control.

GOP leaders scrambled to contain the damage, and within hours of Trump registering his criticism over the timing on Twitter, they called an emergency meeting of House Republicans where lawmakers voted to undo the change.

The episode, coming even before the new Congress had convened and lawmakers were sworn in, was a powerful illustration of the sway Trump may hold over his party in a Washington that will be fully under Republican control for the first time in a decade.

"With all that Congress has to work on, do they really have to make the weakening of the Independent Ethics Watchdog, as unfair as it may be, their number one act and priority," Trump had asked over Twitter Tuesday morning.

Said Rep. Tom Cole of Oklahoma: "People didn't want this story on opening day."

House Republicans had voted Monday night to change the rules.

Trump, who takes office later this month, challenged the decision to immediately weaken the Office of Congressional Ethics, arguing that tax reform and health care are more important.

His remarks came just before members of the 115th Congress were to be sworn in, with Republicans determined to dismantle eight years of President Barack Obama's Democratic policies.

The first and biggest target is Obama's signature health care law, which Republicans have long sought to repeal and have blamed as a primary cause for a lackluster economic recovery. Trump encouraged a wholesale overhaul of the system, tweeting hours before the new Congress convened, "Obamacare just doesn't work," is unaffordable "and, it is lousy health care."

Majority Republicans also are targeting decades-old programs that millions of Americans rely on every day, such as Social Security and Medicare as they seek to shrink both the size of the federal budget and the bureaucracy in Washington.

"We have a lot to do — and a lot to undo," House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., said in a letter to fellow Republicans.

House Speaker Paul Ryan, a Wisconsin Republican, argued against the unilateral rules change Monday night, but he issued a statement Tuesday downplaying the change and insisting that the so-called OCE still would operate independently though under the oversight of the members-only House Ethics Committee.

"All members of Congress are required to earn the public's trust every single day, and this House will hold members accountable to the people," Ryan said.

Trump spokesman Sean Spicer suggested Tuesday that the president-elect's concerns regarding the House action focused more on timing than substance.

"It's not a question of strengthening or weakening, it's a question of priorities," Spicer told reporters. He said Vice President-elect Mike Pence "equally shares" Trump's concerns about the House GOP prioritizing actions against the ethics office.

Democrats will try to block the far-reaching conservative agenda by swaying public opinion and using the power they have in the Senate to filibuster legislation. But that strategy has its political limitations. Twenty-three Senate Democrats are up for re-election in 2018, including 10 from states won by Trump, and they could break ranks and side with the GOP.

"What we will always do is hold the president-elect and his Republican colleagues in Congress accountable," Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer of New York said in prepared remarks Tuesday. "We will be a caucus that works to make sure the president-elect keeps his commitment to truly make America great, in its finest sense and tradition."

Obama plans a rare trip to Capitol Hill on Wednesday to meet with congressional Democrats and discuss strategy for saving the health care law. Mike Pence will meet with Republicans.

The first week of the new Congress will be a preview of the hectic pace planned by Republicans.

The GOP's proposal to change the ethics process is part of a rules package that also would give GOP leaders the tools to punish lawmakers if there is a repeat of the Democratic sit-in last summer over gun control.

Votes also are expected on resolutions to denounce the United Nations for condemning the construction of Israeli settlements in the West Bank and East Jerusalem. Republicans blasted the Obama administration for refusing to veto the decision. Ryan pledged "to reverse the damage done by this administration, and rebuild our alliance with Israel."

James Clapper, the director of national intelligence, is to testify Thursday before the Senate Armed Services Committee on an intelligence community assessment that Russia interfered in the U.S. election by hacking into Democratic email accounts. Allegations of Russian meddling in the U.S. political process will be examined by individual congressional committees, but Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has rejected a bipartisan call for a special, high-profile select panel to investigate.

Former Vice President Dick Cheney and former Defense Secretary Leon Panetta are among those attending the opening session of the 115th Congress.

Cheney's daughter, Liz Cheney, was sworn in Tuesday to Wyoming's lone House seat, which her father also held before becoming defense secretary and later vice president.

Panetta's son Jimmy Panetta captured a California seat once held by his father, who later became CIA director and defense secretary.

Associated Press