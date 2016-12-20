Red Line rerouted for half-hour after report of person hit by train

CTA Red Line trains were rerouted from the State Street subway for about half an hour after a report that a person was hit by a train at the Chicago Avenue station, authorities said.

A northbound Red Line train was reported to have made contact with a person on the tracks sometime around 12:35 p.m., a CTA spokesman said.

The 22-year-old man was not believed to have hit by the train as originally believed, and was stabilized after being taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital for observation because he was distraught, a Chicago Fire Department spokesman said.

Trains were rerouted between Cermak Road and Fullerton Avenue to the elevated tracks that run through the Loop, but trains began resuming normal operations just before 1 p.m., Tolman said. For updates on train operations, check the CTA's website.