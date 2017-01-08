1 dead, 5 wounded in city shootings

A man was killed and five other people were wounded in shootings from Saturday into early Sunday, police said.

The fatal shooting happened shortly before 10 a.m. when officers responded to a call of a man slumped over in a running vehicle in the 1300 block of West Hasting Street in the University Village neighborhood.

When they arrived, officers found a man with a gunshot wound to the head, police said. The man, whose exact age was not immediately available, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Other shootings:

A 21-year-old man was critically injured in a shooting at 1:40 a.m. in the Arcadia Terrace neighborhood on the North Side. Officers responded to a call of a person shot in the 5600 block of North Western Avenue and found the man with a gunshot to the head. The shooting took place in an alley between a large apartment building and an auto repair shop. He was taken in critical condition to Presence St. Francis Hospital.

Just after midnight, a 33-year-old man was shot in the buttocks while he was arguing with another man in the 4900 block of West Roscoe Street in the Portage Park neighborhood, police said. He took himself to Loyola University Medical Center, where he was listed in good condition.

In the Lawndale neighborhood, a 24-year-old man was shot at 11 p.m. while he was driving in the 800 block of South California Avenue. He was traveling south when a vehicle pulled up next to him and someone inside opened fire, wounding him in the hand. His condition was stabilized at Rush University Medical Center. Officers guarded the victim's car, which had front-end damage and bullet holes in the windows.

A 17-year-old boy was shot in both hands at 9:25 p.m. as he was walking in the 5300 block of South Maryland Avenue in the Hyde Park neighborhood, police said. Someone inside a passing car shot the boy. The teen's condition was stabilized at Comer Children's Hospital.

Earlier Saturday, a 25-year-old man was wounded in a shooting in the Beverly neighborhood. According to preliminary reports, the man was driving in the 10300 block of South Western Avenue at 2:45 p.m. when someone opened fire, striking him in the arm, police said. He drove himself to Metro-South Medical Center in Blue Island, where his condition was stabilized, police said.

No one was in custody in any of the shootings, and police were investigating.