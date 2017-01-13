Landmark moment for Chicago police as Justice report to be released today

As a victim of torture by Chicago police decades ago, Darrell Cannon has heard promises of reform before.

With the U.S. Justice Department expected to release its report Friday on a long-standing pattern of civil rights violations by Chicago police, Cannon, who spent decades in prison for a murder he didn't commit, isn't about to jump for joy.

"Why did it have to take so long? That's the question," Cannon told the Tribune of reform efforts. "I don't want to prejudge anything. But as far as having indelible impact, I am skeptical."

Sources have told the Tribune that the federal investigation — launched more than a year ago in the fallout over the shooting of black teenager Laquan McDonald — has found that Chicago police have systematically violated the civil rights of citizens through unconstitutional arrests and excessive force.

The report faulted officers for unnecessarily escalating situations, leading to violent confrontations that put officers and citizens in danger, according to a source with knowledge of the report. The department also fails to "fully document and meaningfully review officers' use of force" — criticism of the lack of accountability for officer misconduct, the source said.

Darrell Cannon Zbigniew Bzdak / Chicago Tribune 2011 Darrell Cannon was one of the first victims to accuse former Chicago police Cmdr. Jon Burge of torture. Darrell Cannon was one of the first victims to accuse former Chicago police Cmdr. Jon Burge of torture. (Zbigniew Bzdak / Chicago Tribune 2011)

Outgoing Attorney General Loretta Lynch is scheduled to announce the findings at a news conference at 10 a.m. Friday at the Dirksen U.S. Courthouse in Chicago. U.S. Attorney Zachary Fardon, Mayor Rahm Emanuel and police Superintendent Eddie Johnson are expected to attend.

The report's release marks a landmark moment for the country's second-largest police department as well as one of the last acts of President Barack Obama's Justice Department, which was unusually active in intervening in troubled police departments at a time in which video-recorded police shootings of African-Americans spurred heated protests.

But while the report will likely be heralded as a meaningful step toward reform, the road to fixing deeply entrenched problems in the scandal-plagued department promises to be long and filled with potential obstacles.

Even if Emanuel signs an agreement in principle to work with federal authorities — something he did not commit to in remarks Thursday to reporters — it will be months before a consent decree would be worked out and filed in federal court.

In the meantime, the shifting political climate in Washington has left activists concerned whether the commitment to change will remain firm both in the nation's capital and in Chicago.

President-elect Donald Trump has supported aggressive law enforcement, and his nominee for attorney general, Alabama Republican Sen. Jeff Sessions, has criticized consent decrees — a key federal tool for forcing compliance in police departments under scrutiny.

Some of those harmed by police abuses told the Tribune this week that regardless of the role of federal authorities this time around, they remained skeptical that real reform will come to a police force that has resisted change in spite of a litany of scandals.

Emanuel on Justice Department report on Chicago police Mayor Emanuel talks at Union Station about a Justice Department report on the Chicago Police Department to be unveiled Friday. Jan. 12, 2017 (John Byrne / Chicago Tribune) Mayor Emanuel talks at Union Station about a Justice Department report on the Chicago Police Department to be unveiled Friday. Jan. 12, 2017 (John Byrne / Chicago Tribune) See more videos

"They messed over a lot of people," said Ben Baker, who spent 10 years in prison after he was framed on a drug case by a corrupt police sergeant. "A lot of people lost faith in the justice system and the Police Department. (But) you have to believe that all of them are not bad. … There has to be some good ones out there. If something was to happen to me or my kids, I would still call the police."

National policing experts say the process can work, albeit slowly. Jonathan Smith, the former head of special litigation for the Justice Department, said many people he's spoken to in Chicago's beleaguered communities have expressed doubts. But he's told them that with time and effort, change can happen.

"The department ... broke over decades," Smith said. "These problems didn't just emerge this week. They go to the core of the way the department functions and it will take a long, sustained effort to fix them."

Baltimore a guidepost

Congress first authorized the Justice Department to conduct so-called pattern or practice civil rights investigations in the mid-1990s after the infamous Rodney King beating in Los Angeles. It first investigated the Pittsburgh Police Department in 1997. Since then, it has opened 69 formal investigations and entered into 40 reform agreements, according to Justice Department statistics.

The most common findings in its probes are discriminatory policing based on race and ethnicity, improper use of force, First Amendment violations, unlawful searches and stops, and gender bias, according to the statistics. But the Justice Department has also targeted patterns of police abuse against mentally ill persons or discrimination based on gender or sexual orientation, the statistics show. And one department was faulted for undercounting rapes.

The release of the Chicago report continues a process that is expected to play out much like a similar probe of Baltimore police that was launched in 2015 after the highly publicized death of black arrestee Freddie Gray.

More than five months after the Justice Department issued a scathing report in that case, the Baltimore police on Thursday entered into a consent decree with federal authorities to institute sweeping reforms, including de-escalation techniques before resorting to violence and new policies on transporting prisoners.

Like other consent decrees filed in other cities, the 227-page agreement in Baltimore will go before a federal judge for approval and the appointment of an independent monitor to update the court on progress on reforms — a process that will likely last years. The Baltimore decree also calls for a community oversight task force.

In addition to Baltimore, the Justice Department is continuing to work with Cleveland police after reaching a consent decree in 2015. The probe had concluded officers engaged in unnecessary and unreasonable force with shootings, head strikes, Tasers, chemical spray and fists. They were also cited for using excessive force against the mentally ill.

It could be months before any such agreement is reached in Chicago — if one is struck at all. Asked about the Justice Department report on Thursday, Emanuel said he didn't know many of the specifics contained in the report and wouldn't commit to adopting all its recommendations for reform. He also did not pledge to pursue a consent decree.

"I don't know what the next administration's going to do, but I do know what we are going to do in Chicago, which is to build off the reforms we've made in the last year, and continue to make those type of investments in the future," the mayor said.