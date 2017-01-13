Landmark moment for Chicago police as Justice report to be released today

As a victim of torture by Chicago police decades ago, Darrell Cannon has heard promises of reform before.
With the U.S. Justice Department expected to release its report Friday on a long-standing pattern of civil rights violations by Chicago police, Cannon, who spent decades in prison for a murder he didn't commit, isn't about to jump for joy.
"Why did it have to take so long? That's the question," Cannon told the Tribune of reform efforts. "I don't want to prejudge anything. But as far as having indelible impact, I am skeptical."
Sources have told the Tribune that the federal investigation — launched more than a year ago in the fallout over the shooting of black teenager Laquan McDonald — has found that Chicago police have systematically violated the civil rights of citizens through unconstitutional arrests and excessive force.
The report faulted officers for unnecessarily escalating situations, leading to violent confrontations that put officers and citizens in danger, according to a source with knowledge of the report. The department also fails to "fully document and meaningfully review officers' use of force" — criticism of the lack of accountability for officer misconduct, the source said.
Outgoing Attorney General Loretta Lynch is scheduled to announce the findings at a news conference at 10 a.m. Friday at the Dirksen U.S. Courthouse in Chicago. U.S. Attorney Zachary Fardon, Mayor Rahm Emanuel and police Superintendent Eddie Johnson are expected to attend.
The report's release marks a landmark moment for the country's second-largest police department as well as one of the last acts of President Barack Obama's Justice Department, which was unusually active in intervening in troubled police departments at a time in which video-recorded police shootings of African-Americans spurred heated protests.
But while the report will likely be heralded as a meaningful step toward reform, the road to fixing deeply entrenched problems in the scandal-plagued department promises to be long and filled with potential obstacles.
Even if Emanuel signs an agreement in principle to work with federal authorities — something he did not commit to in remarks Thursday to reporters — it will be months before a consent decree would be worked out and filed in federal court.
In the meantime, the shifting political climate in Washington has left activists concerned whether the commitment to change will remain firm both in the nation's capital and in Chicago.
President-elect Donald Trump has supported aggressive law enforcement, and his nominee for attorney general, Alabama Republican Sen. Jeff Sessions, has criticized consent decrees — a key federal tool for forcing compliance in police departments under scrutiny.
Some of those harmed by police abuses told the Tribune this week that regardless of the role of federal authorities this time around, they remained skeptical that real reform will come to a police force that has resisted change in spite of a litany of scandals.
"They messed over a lot of people," said Ben Baker, who spent 10 years in prison after he was framed on a drug case by a corrupt police sergeant. "A lot of people lost faith in the justice system and the Police Department. (But) you have to believe that all of them are not bad. … There has to be some good ones out there. If something was to happen to me or my kids, I would still call the police."
National policing experts say the process can work, albeit slowly. Jonathan Smith, the former head of special litigation for the Justice Department, said many people he's spoken to in Chicago's beleaguered communities have expressed doubts. But he's told them that with time and effort, change can happen.
"The department ... broke over decades," Smith said. "These problems didn't just emerge this week. They go to the core of the way the department functions and it will take a long, sustained effort to fix them."
Baltimore a guidepost
Congress first authorized the Justice Department to conduct so-called pattern or practice civil rights investigations in the mid-1990s after the infamous Rodney King beating in Los Angeles. It first investigated the Pittsburgh Police Department in 1997. Since then, it has opened 69 formal investigations and entered into 40 reform agreements, according to Justice Department statistics.
The most common findings in its probes are discriminatory policing based on race and ethnicity, improper use of force, First Amendment violations, unlawful searches and stops, and gender bias, according to the statistics. But the Justice Department has also targeted patterns of police abuse against mentally ill persons or discrimination based on gender or sexual orientation, the statistics show. And one department was faulted for undercounting rapes.
The release of the Chicago report continues a process that is expected to play out much like a similar probe of Baltimore police that was launched in 2015 after the highly publicized death of black arrestee Freddie Gray.
More than five months after the Justice Department issued a scathing report in that case, the Baltimore police on Thursday entered into a consent decree with federal authorities to institute sweeping reforms, including de-escalation techniques before resorting to violence and new policies on transporting prisoners.
Like other consent decrees filed in other cities, the 227-page agreement in Baltimore will go before a federal judge for approval and the appointment of an independent monitor to update the court on progress on reforms — a process that will likely last years. The Baltimore decree also calls for a community oversight task force.
In addition to Baltimore, the Justice Department is continuing to work with Cleveland police after reaching a consent decree in 2015. The probe had concluded officers engaged in unnecessary and unreasonable force with shootings, head strikes, Tasers, chemical spray and fists. They were also cited for using excessive force against the mentally ill.
It could be months before any such agreement is reached in Chicago — if one is struck at all. Asked about the Justice Department report on Thursday, Emanuel said he didn't know many of the specifics contained in the report and wouldn't commit to adopting all its recommendations for reform. He also did not pledge to pursue a consent decree.
"I don't know what the next administration's going to do, but I do know what we are going to do in Chicago, which is to build off the reforms we've made in the last year, and continue to make those type of investments in the future," the mayor said.
Emanuel also did not commit to signing what's known as an "agreement in principle" — an acknowledgment of problems and a willingness to work with the Justice Department to fix them. He said the city would work with the new administration but would ultimately do what is "in our interest."
Still, hope remains that eventually a consent decree will be reached in Chicago that can make a difference.
Departments that have gone through this process have "come out the end a much better agency," said Robert Stewart, a national policing expert who has overseen reforms in Chicago and other departments.
"There is a much closer tie to the community," Stewart said. "There is improved transparency. And there is an active early intervention program that deals with problem officers.''
Laquan McDonald's legacy
However it ultimately plays out, the release of the Chicago report will close one chapter of a saga that started nearly 14 months ago with the release of police dashboard camera video of white Officer Jason Van Dyke shooting McDonald 16 times in October 2014.
The city fought for more than a year to avoid releasing the video even as it agreed to pay $5 million to McDonald's family before a lawsuit was even filed. Months later, a Cook County judge ordered the video's release as part of an open records lawsuit, sparking furious and prolonged protests over the graphic images.
Along with the controversy stoked by the shooting itself, the department's handling of the case revealed an institutional tendency to quickly justify shootings. Several officers gave reports and accounts indicating McDonald lunged at Van Dyke with a knife, contradicting the video showing the teen walking away. Commanding officers also promptly signed off on the reports and initially ruled the shooting justified.
The fallout has been extensive. Just after the video's release, Emanuel fired then-police Superintendent Garry McCarthy, and Cook County State's Attorney Anita Alvarez lost her bid for re-election last year after criticism for failing to charge Van Dyke with murder until it became clear the video would become public.
Consequences are certain to continue as the city seeks to fire Van Dyke and four other officers involved in the case, while Van Dyke's criminal prosecution goes forward and a special grand jury hears evidence of a potential cover-up involving other officers.
McDonald's death brought cries for policing reform to a head in Chicago, but discontent with the city's police reaches back decades, particularly among African-Americans.
Protests over law enforcement in the last year were rooted both in recent shootings as well as past grievances, from a team of detectives led by former Cmdr. Jon Burge accused of systemic torture of African-American defendants on murder charges to a rogue squad of tactical officers who terrorized minority communities, robbing drug dealers and bursting into homes without search warrants.
Beyond the headline scandals, many of the city's African-American and Hispanic residents have voiced distrust of police because of run-ins with cops they found disrespectful or aggressive, as well as disciplinary authorities who seemed indifferent or inept.
Previous calls for police reform in Chicago gained limited traction even as the city hemorrhaged hundreds of millions of dollars in legal verdicts and settlements in lawsuits alleging abuse or misconduct by police. The city's police are in part responsible for dozens of wrongful convictions that sent many minority defendants to prison for decades and even put others on death row for crimes they didn't commit.
But all of it paled in comparison to the firestorm ignited by the video of the McDonald shooting. Michael Robbins, an attorney for the McDonald family, told the Tribune he never anticipated the case would become a metaphor for police misconduct, not just in the city but nationally as well.
He noted, however, that Chicago's policing problems have been documented before without any meaningful change.
"I am hopeful," he said of the Justice Department report. "But I am cautiously optimistic. I have been doing this a long time."
Commitment to reform?
Lynch announced the investigation into the Police Department in December 2015, but Emanuel jumped ahead of her agency by commissioning his own report, from his handpicked panel, the Police Accountability Task Force. That panel released its own report in April accusing the department of racial bias that has hurt African-Americans and calling for reforms in police discipline, among other areas.
Before the McDonald scandal broke, the city had almost never ruled a shooting by an officer unjustified, and Tribune investigations have shown that the city agency responsible for looking into use of force and alleged police misconduct, the Independent Police Review Authority, has been slow and prone to clearing officers, even in cases in which evidence suggested wrongdoing.
Emanuel moved to abolish the agency, which will be replaced later this year by an office slated to have a bigger staff and a broader mandate to conduct investigations.
Among other key reforms is officer training. The Police Department had previously provided little training to police beyond the academy, but it has recently rolled out new instruction on defusing tense situations and dealing with the mentally ill.
Meanwhile, the department is finalizing new use of force rules that could limit when officers can shoot people, among other changes. The city plans to equip officers citywide with body cameras by the end of 2017.
Any reforms to come to the department immediately will be overseen by Johnson, Emanuel's handpicked superintendent.
Despite the mayor's insistence that he's committed to improving the 12,000-strong police force, some local activists and lawyers have voiced fears that Emanuel's resolve will wane if Trump's Justice Department relaxes its stance.
At his Senate confirmation hearing on Tuesday, attorney general nominee Sessions said he was wary of the Justice Department painting allegations of police wrongdoing with too broad a brush.
"I think there's concern that good police officers and good departments can be sued by the Department of Justice when you just have individuals within a department who have done wrong, and those individuals need to be prosecuted," Sessions said. "Filing a lawsuit against a Police Department can have ramifications sometimes beyond what a lot of people think."
Craig Futterman, a law professor at the University of Chicago and frequent police critic, said he's worried Trump's advocacy for aggressive policing could prompt Emanuel to slow down on reform efforts if political pressure on him wanes.
"The culture just doesn't change by itself," he said. "This mayor, this administration has repeatedly shown it lacks the political will to do it on its own."
Smith, the former Justice Department supervisor, said he's concerned the rhetoric from the incoming administration in Washington "suggests there is some tension between constitutional policing and public safety."
"In fact, you can't have one without the other," Smith said.
