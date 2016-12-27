61 shot, 11 fatally, over Christmas weekend

Seventeen people have been wounded in shootings since Monday morning, including a 14-year-old girl in critical condition after a shooting in Gresham.

She was among 61 people shot since Christmas weekend began on Friday afternoon, according to data kept by the Tribune.

The 14-year-old was with a 13-year-old girl and a 2-year-old boy in a van outside Leland Giants Park just after 11:30 p.m. The 13-year-old's father had just left the van to speak with someone in a nearby house when two people came up and fired shots into the vehicle, police said.

The 14-year-old was shot in the back and went to Comer Children's Hospital in critical condition. The 13-year-old was grazed in the arm and taken to Saint Bernard Hospital in good condition. The 2-year-old was unharmed, police said.

Eleven of the 60 people shot over the weekend died from their wounds. More than a dozen others were listed in serious or critical condition.

The city has seen eight multiple-victim shootings, including two double homicides. One was an attack in the East Chatham neighborhood that left two dead and five others wounded, and an attack in the Austin neighborhood left two dead.

Much of the violence happened in areas "with historical gang conflicts on the south and west side of Chicago," said Anthony Guglielmi, a spokesman for the Chicago Police Department. He also referenced the department's "strategic subject list," which is generated daily from a computerized algorithm and assigns a score from 1 to 500 based on such factors as a person's arrests and the activities of his associates. Those people with a score in the upper 200s or higher are considered in danger of being shot or of shooting someone else.

"Ninety percent of those fatally wounded had gang affiliations, criminal histories and were pre-identified by the department's strategic subject algorithm as being a potential suspect or victim of gun violence," Guglielmi said Monday.

Most recently, about 12:50 a.m. Tuesday, a 25-year-old woman was shot as she sat in a parked vehicle in the 3500 block of West Van Buren Street. Another vehicle approached and someone inside fired shots; she was shot in the buttock and went to Stroger Hospital in good condition.

In the Near West Side neighborhood at about 10:50 p.m. Monday, a 23-year-old man was grazed by a bullet. He was outside in the 200 block of South Leavitt Avenue when someone exited a silver Ford Fusion, shouted gang slogans, and opened fire. The man was grazed in the right arm and listed in good condition at Stroger Hospital.

About 8:55 p.m. in the 800 block of North Keeler Avenue, a 23-year-old man was shot in the buttocks and taken to an area hospital and his condition was stabilized, police said.

Earlier in the West Englewood neighborhood, someone was wounded in a shooting about 7:20 p.m. An 18-year-old man was shot in the 6700 block of South Wolcott Avenue and taken to Holy Cross Hospital for treatment.

Two shootings happened within about 15 minutes in rival gang territories in the Back of the Yards neighborhood. The first, about 5:40 p.m, happened in the 4800 block of South Bishop Street. A 34-year-old man was shot in the neck and drove to a fire station seeking treatment. Paramedics took him to Stroger Hospital, police said.

Just after 5:50 p.m., someone was shot in the 4400 block of South Hermitage Street a few blocks away. The 23-year-old was walking when someone stepped from a vehicle and fired shots, hitting him multiple times.

The 23-year-old is in critical condition and the 34-year-old's condition has been stabilized. Both are at Stroger Hospital.

A 45-year-old man was shot in the 4100 block of West Arthington Street and taken Mount Sinai Hospitalf or treatment earlier in the day. He had been in an argument about 5:25 p.m., just before getting shot, police said.

Two people were shot in the 5800 block of South May Street in the Englewood neighborhood about 3:25 p.m. A 20-year-old man was taken to John H. Stroger Jr. Hospital of Cook County with a back wound and a 35-year-old man refused medical treatment for a graze wound. Someone in a dark-colored sedan fired shots and fled the scene, police said.

A 22-year-old man walked into Advocate Trinity Hospital on the city's South Side seeking treatment for a gunshot wound sustained in the 7900 block of South Cottage Grove Avenue about 2:45 p.m., police said.

Earlier, about 11:20 a.m. in the 1800 block of South Ridgeway Avenue in North Lawndale, a 23-year-old man was shot in each leg. He was being treated at Mount Sinai Hospital, according to police.

Before that, police were called about 10:40 a.m. to the 400 block of West Marquette Road in Englewood. A 24-year-old man was shot in the hand, officials said. Other details about that shooting weren't immediately available.

In the 7000 block of South Indiana, in the Park Manor neighborhood about 9:30 a.m., an initial call went out for two people shot in the area of 78th Street. Police later said a 25-year-old man had a graze wound to his head and also was shot in a leg. A 26-year-old man was shot in the face. The men were able to get themselves to St. Bernard Hospital, where they were being treated.

The first daylight shooting happened about 9:25 a.m. in the 300 block of South Kostner Avenue. A 24-year-old man was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital with gunshot wounds to the ankle and leg. He was in stable condition, authorities said. Police said he was in a car in the 4400 block of West Van Buren Street when he was shot and he fled to the 300 block of South Kostner Avenue, just aroundt he corner, before seeking treatment.

The mass shooting in East Chatham overnight, and the others on Christmas, added to the tolls this year in Chicago, where more than 700 homicides have been recorded with more than 4,000 people shot -- a level of violence not seen in Chicago since the late 1990s, according to Tribune and police data. Last year, 488 people were killed in Chicago.

The holiday weekend began with five teenagers shot within feet of each other in the South Austin neighborhood. At 3:30 p.m. Friday, a 16-year-old boy was shot in the 4900 block of West Kinzie Street. A little more than an hour later, four other teenagers were shot just feet away, in the 4900 block of West Hubbard Street. Their conditions had stabilized.

Guglielmi said most of the attacks were targeted attacks by gangs against potential rivals who were at holiday gatherings. That only brought on retaliatory gun violence. In response, police adjusted their assignments as needed and seized 45 guns from areas with a heavy presence of gangs, Guglielmi said.