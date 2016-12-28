Chi-Town Rising: If you go on New Year's Eve

Chi-Town Rising will ring in the new year for the second time this year. There will be three main events Saturday, free of charge and open to the public.

Starting at 9 a.m. Saturday in Millennium Park, a 5K race will make its way through Maggie Daley Park, Grant Park and the lakefront. Organizers will hand out hot chocolate, blankets, pom-pom hat and gloves to registered participants. Registration is $55.

Follow the race with a family-friendly countdown at Wrigley Square in Millennium Park. There will be live entertainment, free hot chocolate and cookies. Admission is free and open to the public.

Tickets are required for the main celebration. As of Tuesday, only the viewing area on the north side of the Chicago River on Michigan Avenue is available for registration.

For tickets, register online or on-site Saturday. Food and beverage concessions are available. Attendees will have to go through metal detectors and bag searches to enter.

Tickets to the Corona Extra Beach House Party in the Hyatt Regency start at $199. Price includes food and drinks. The event has indoor and outdoor space.