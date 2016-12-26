7 killed in Christmas Day shootings

Seven people were killed in shootings on Christmas Day across Chicago, police said, including two men killed at a party in East Chatham.

The two men were on a front porch during a family party with several others about 9:20 p.m. in the 8600 block of South Maryland Avenue, police and witnesses said. Someone came out of the south alley and opened fire, shooting seven people.

A man whose age was not immediately available was shot and pronounced dead on the porch. Another man, 21, was shot in the back and taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he also was pronounced dead.

Family members at the scene identified them as James Gill, 18, and Roy Gill, 21.

Five other people were taken to area hospitals, two in critical condition.

A man or boy whose age was not immediately available was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition. A 35-year-old man was shot multiple times and taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center, also in critical condition.

In addition, a 27-year-old man a 21-year-old woman each were shot in the leg. Both went to Stroger Hospital, and their conditions were stabilized.

Later, a 39-year-old man got himself to Roseland Community Hospital with a gunshot wound to the foot from the same shooting, police said.

As many as six people were shot in the East Chatham neighborhood on Christmas Day. (Armando L. Sanchez / Chicago Tribune)

Earlier, just before 4:30 p.m., a man about 40 years old was found in the 2800 block of East 79th Street in Avalon Park with bullet wounds to the back, leg and head, authorities said. He was taken to South Shore Hospital and pronounced dead.

Five shell casings were found near the entrance of Labor of Love Apostolic Church on the corner of Burnham Avenue and 79th Street. A pool of blood could be seen on the church's front step near a pair of orange medical gloves.

Detectives walked up and down the street, shining flashlights on nearby homes in search of evidence. Passersby hurried past the crime scene. Calls to the church and its pastor were not immediately returned.

At 1:45 p.m, a 22-year-old man was fatally shot in West Humboldt Park. He was in a vehicle in the 4400 block of West Chicago Avenue when a black truck drove by and someone inside opened fire, shooting the man multiple times. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Just before 9:55 a.m., a 24-year-old man was shot and killed in Morgan Park. Officers responded to the 1100 block of West 112th Place to find him with multiple gunshot wounds to the body. He was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in critical condition and later pronounced dead.

In addition, two people were killed in separate shootings during the early hours of Christmas Day.

Nonfatal shootings:

About 3:50 a.m. Monday, a 31-year-old man got himself to Rush University Medical Center with a gunshot wound to the buttocks after being shot in the 2700 block of West Adams Street, police said. The circumstances of the shooting were not immediately available.

About the same time, a 26-year-old woman was shot in the Old Irving Park neighborhood during what may have been a domestic-related incident, police said. She was driving in the 4100 block of North Kedvale Avenue when a man in his 40s approached and fired a gunshot. She was shot in the hand and went to Swedish Covenant Hospital in good condition.

About 11:30 p.m. Sunday, a 22-year-old man was shot in the South Shore neighborhood. He was on the sidewalk in the 7400 block of South Chappel Avenue when someone exited a nearby gray vehicle and started firing shots, hitting him in the head. The man was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in critical condition.

At 2:45 p.m., a 21-year-old man was driving on the 7100 block of South Seeley Avenue in West Englewood when he was shot at by some unknown occupants in a GMC vehicle, police said. He was shot in the side and drove himself to Holy Cross Hospital. He was later transported to Mount Sinai, where he was listed in stable condition.