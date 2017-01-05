Premiere: Watch Chicago band Yeesh's great new video for 'End Results'

With their second full-length "Confirmation Bias," Chicago's Yeesh delivered not just one of the best local albums of the year but one of the best albums in all of 2016. That's why RedEye is so excited to be premiering a brand-new video for the raucous post-punk group's standout track "End Results." Shot at Chicago's Auxiliary Arts Center, the clip is proof that sometimes the best music videos need only the simplest of setups to kick a lot of ass. Watch below.

Yeesh are also playing Ian's Party this Saturday, Jan. 7, at Subterranean Downstairs. Buy tickets at Iansparty.com. Yeesh's "Confirmation Bias" is also out now via Tiny Engines.

@joshhterry | jterry@redeyechicago.com