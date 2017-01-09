Spotify offered President Obama a job as President of Playlists

As much as some hate to accept the reality of it, President Obama will shortly be out of a job. But fret not, there are many an opportunity for former heads of state/Nobel Peace Prize recipients/Beyonce BFFs.

One at Spotify in particular feels perfect for Barry to take up come January 20 and has been kindly thrown his way by Spotify creator, Daniel Ek. The "President of Playlists" position is perfect for the soon-to-be unemployed Obama, noting that applicants must have "at least eight years experience running a highly-regarded nation" and be "nothing short of one of the greatest speakers of all time."

Now, call me crazy, but it's almost like they crafted this position specifically for him, right? The president has curated many a playlist during his time in the White House, from a summer playlist to a work out playlist and others in between. The listing even calls for someone with Spotify experience, particularly in "programming playlists at a federal level." We see you, Spotify. We see you.

He's shown off his truly killer music tastes over the years in true cool dad fashion. From diggin' Kendrick Lamar to Solange and Queen Bey to Nina Simone and the Rolling Stones, Barry's got it all.

