4 must-see Chicago shows this week: Saba, DEHD, Ian's Party

The bad thing about vacations is that they end. After ringing in 2017, it’s back to the work grind. While you might be re-enacting the hilarious 2013 Onion headline "Man Returns To Work After Vacation With Fresh, Reenergized Hatred For Job” at the office this week, there are some great shows to check out to keep your sanity. If you want to dive in headfirst to the city’s underground punk and indie rock bands, there’s Ian’s Party; if hip-hop is your thing, there’s Saba; or, if you want to grab a beer while watching some nervy post-punk, see DEHD for free at Cole’s.

Friday

***Saba, Joseph Chilliams, MFN Melo, DinnerwithJohn

Lincoln Hall

2424 N. Lincoln Ave. 773-525-2501

If you haven't seen Saba live yet, you've been missing out as the West Side rapper adds vitality and sheer energy to his songs in concert. With "Bucket List Project," a clear indicator that Chicago's hip-hop scene is as multifaceted as it is as good, if not better, than every other city's, Saba's making good on his promise. Get there early to see Joseph Chilliams, who looks to have a spectacular 2017.

Tickets: Sold out

DEHD, Daymaker, Soft Bite

Cole’s

2338 N. Milwaukee Ave. 773-276-5802

DEHD's last full-length was one of our favorite tapes and local releases of 2016. With DEHD member Jason Balla departing on a long tour with his other band NE-HI, this may be the last opportunity to check out this awesome trio for a long while.

Tickets: Free, 21+

Friday, Saturday and Sunday

Ian’s Party: Meat Wave, Melkbelly, The Brokedowns, Typesetter, Rad Payoff, Yeesh, Mykele Deville, Nnamdi’s Sooper Dooper Secret Side Project, Fake Limbs and many, many more

Subterranean, Double Door, 1st Ward at Chop Shop

Check Iansparty.com for set times, venues and further details.

Now in its 10th year, what started out as a Elgin-based punk festival has become a multi-venue, post-New Year's bash in Chicago. Continually one-upping itself with the best-of-the-best acts in the local DIY and punk community, any close follower will find several bands to check out. While it's all worth checking out, logistically, it's impossible to see everything. That's why I recommend Sunday's Double Door showcase (Meat Wave, Melkbelly, Sincere Engineer and Lifestyles) and Saturday's Subterranean slot (Yeesh, Mykele Deville) as musts. But, if you buy a weekend pass for $40, you can venue hop to catch acts like Celine Neon, Typesetter, ONO and Dim.

Tickets: Iansparty.com

Saturday

White Lung, So Pretty, Den

Subterranean

2011 W. North Ave. 773-278-6600

Longtime fans of White Lung will appreciate the musical leap the Vancouver band took on their most recent album, "Paradise," ditching the punk ferocity in favor of more anthemic fare without losing their edge. Add Chicago's riot grrrl-inspired So Pretty and local noisepunks Den, and this bill is near-perfect.

Tickets: Subt.net

