6 Chicago shows this week: Laura Jane Grace, Sampha, Fake Limbs

Even though the ever-present clouds covering Chicago have made our moods kind of dreary (or at least that's what I'm blaming it on), there's still a lot of things to be optimistic about in the city. For one, whatever your political beliefs, it's heartening to see so many citizens active and participating in direct action and protest across town. Secondly, whatever's happening outside or in the world isn't hemming the creativity of Chicago's vibrant music community. Here, I've listed several shows happening this week you should attend that'll hopefully make you feel more connected to this city's arts scene.

Thursday

Fake Limbs, Lasers and Fast and Sh*t, Salvation, Den

The Empty Bottle

1035 N. Western Ave. 773-276-3600

In 2016, Chicago punks Fake Limbs released their third album, "Matronly," and months after its release, I keep coming back to it. Its frenetic energy is tangible, and the lyricism is pitch-perfect, from the politically biting "An Inconvenience" to the cathartic love song "Lil Bit." Opening band Salvation, also from Chicago, is celebrating a single release as well.

***Art, Now. Act, Now: A Night of Art and Action for Refugee Rights: Bassel Almadani, Fawzia Mirza, Mykele Deville, OHMME and more

Constellation

3111 N. Western Ave.

With a fantastic bill co-curated by Salonathon's Bindu Poroori and ticket proceeds benefitting Illinois' largest refugee resettling agency, RefugeeOne, this is a perfect night to see local music and do some good.

Friday

Daniel Bachman, Moon Bros, Jim Becker

The Empty Bottle

1035 N. Western Ave. 773-276-3600

Matthew Schneider's work as Moon Bros. made our roundup of favorite Chicago albums people might have missed in 2016 with "These Stars," and it'll be great to see if he's working on new material. Virginia guitarist Daniel Bachman headlines. His gorgeously rendered self-titled album from 2016 is well worth checking out.

Future Islands, Digable Planets, Noname

House of Vans Chicago

113 N. Elizabeth St.

Vans is opening up a swanky new skate shop and event space in the West Loop, and to christen the spot, they've enlisted Future Islands (!), Digable Planets (!!) and Chicago's very own Noname (!!!). What a bill!

Sunday

Laura Jane Grace, Lowercase Roses

City Winery

1200 W. Randolph St. 312-733-9463

Last fall, Against Me!'s Laura Jane Grace released the iconic punk band's seventh studio album, "Shape Shift With Me," and later her excellent memoir, "Tranny," which she co-wrote with Noisey editor Dan Ozzi. One of punk's most necessary artists, this City Winery gig will be a great opportunity to see a stripped-down set.

Monday

Sampha, Mal Devisa

Metro

3730 N. Clark St. 773-549-4140

Considering Sampha is primed for a breakout year, especially on the heels of a jaw-dropping "Fallon" performance, this sold-out show might be the hottest ticket in Chicago right now.

