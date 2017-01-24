7 must-see Chicago shows: Psych Fest VIII, The Lemon Twigs, D.R.A.M.

Something that’s increasingly difficult to do, even for someone whose job is to cover music full time, is to just go to a show without knowing who’s playing. Finding time to go is one thing, but paying money to see an act you’ve never heard of is tough to bring yourself to do, especially when Netflix exists. But that’s exactly what I did last Saturday, seeing a record release show at the Empty Bottle for a Minneapolis/Chicago band called Silent Age, whom I’d never heard of except for a friend telling me they sound like "a mix of Bauhaus and the Cure.” With that plus tickets being $7, I was sold, and I had the best time.
With the shows I’ve listed below, I hope that at least a few of these aren’t familiar names and that you’ll take a chance to find something new and support your local venues.
Wednesday
Lady Lamb, Liam Kazar
In 2015, I gave Lady Lamb's excellent album "After" a perfect score, calling it a "grand indie rock statement." Fortunately for me, the record still holds up, so I don't look like an idiot. Marrow frontman and Tweedy member Liam Kazar opens.
Tickets: Sold out.
Thursday
The Lemon Twigs, Savoy Motel, Glyders
The Empty Bottle
The retro pop rock stylings of the Lemon Twigs turned a lot of heads in 2016. This sold-out show at Empty Bottle will likely be a gig that fans of the fast-rising duo who couldn't get tickets will say they were at anyway.
Tickets: Sold out. Show up early; there might be tickets at the door.
***Post Child, Closed Mouths, Sonny Falls
Emporium Wicker Park
Three great Chicago bands for the great price of nothing. We've written about Sonny Falls (the project of Peekaboos guitarist Ryan "Hoagie" Ensley) before, but I'm not sure we've highlighted Post Child, who just released an excellent album called "Wax Wings." Fans of hook-laden indie rock will find a lot to love in this fuzzy gem of an album, which was recorded by Meat Wave's Joe Gac.
Tickets: Free, 21+
Friday
D.R.A.M., River Tiber, Nebu Kiniza
Metro
I had so much fun singing along to D.R.A.M.'s "Broccoli" and "Cha Cha" at Lollapalooza last year. If you're one of the few lucky enough to have gotten tickets to see Big Baby, I'm very jealous.
Tickets: Sold out.
Psych Fest VIII: Post Animal, Spectralina, Diagonal, TALsounds, DJ Psychedalex
Chicago Psych Fest is in its eighth year, and I couldn't think of a better local band to headline than Post Animal.
Tickets: hideoutchicago.com
Saturday
Psych Fest VIII: Ryley Walker/Bill MacKay/Michael Zerang, Dos Santos: Anti-Beat Orquesta, Magic Carpet, Metal Tongues, DJ Andrew James Shelp
Ryley Walker's "Golden Sings That Have Been Sung" was one of the best records of last year. This show will be a collaborative set with Bill MacKay and Michael Zerang, and it's essential viewing.
Tickets: hideoutchicago.com
Monday
Michael Vallera, Matchess, Jeremiah Meece
The Empty Bottle
Michael Vallera, an artist who plays in Chicago bands Cleared and Luggage, is gearing up to release his solo LP "Vivid Flu" via German label Denovali at the end of the month. I've heard an advance copy of the release, and Vallera's instrumental guitar-based soundscapes are expansive, ambient and at times thrillingly disorienting.
Tickets: Free, 21+
