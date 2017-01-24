7 must-see Chicago shows: Psych Fest VIII, The Lemon Twigs, D.R.A.M.

Something that’s increasingly difficult to do, even for someone whose job is to cover music full time, is to just go to a show without knowing who’s playing. Finding time to go is one thing, but paying money to see an act you’ve never heard of is tough to bring yourself to do, especially when Netflix exists. But that’s exactly what I did last Saturday, seeing a record release show at the Empty Bottle for a Minneapolis/Chicago band called Silent Age, whom I’d never heard of except for a friend telling me they sound like "a mix of Bauhaus and the Cure.” With that plus tickets being $7, I was sold, and I had the best time.

With the shows I’ve listed below, I hope that at least a few of these aren’t familiar names and that you’ll take a chance to find something new and support your local venues.

Wednesday

Lady Lamb, Liam Kazar

The Hideout

1354 W. Wabansia Ave. 773-227-4433

In 2015, I gave Lady Lamb's excellent album "After" a perfect score, calling it a "grand indie rock statement." Fortunately for me, the record still holds up, so I don't look like an idiot. Marrow frontman and Tweedy member Liam Kazar opens.

Tickets: Sold out.

Thursday

The Lemon Twigs, Savoy Motel, Glyders

The Empty Bottle

1035 N. Western Ave. 773-276-3600

The retro pop rock stylings of the Lemon Twigs turned a lot of heads in 2016. This sold-out show at Empty Bottle will likely be a gig that fans of the fast-rising duo who couldn't get tickets will say they were at anyway.

Tickets: Sold out. Show up early; there might be tickets at the door.

***Post Child, Closed Mouths, Sonny Falls

Emporium Wicker Park

1366 N. Milwaukee Ave. 773-697-7922

Three great Chicago bands for the great price of nothing. We've written about Sonny Falls (the project of Peekaboos guitarist Ryan "Hoagie" Ensley) before, but I'm not sure we've highlighted Post Child, who just released an excellent album called "Wax Wings." Fans of hook-laden indie rock will find a lot to love in this fuzzy gem of an album, which was recorded by Meat Wave's Joe Gac.

Tickets: Free, 21+

Friday

D.R.A.M., River Tiber, Nebu Kiniza

Metro

3730 N. Clark St. 773-549-4140.

I had so much fun singing along to D.R.A.M.'s "Broccoli" and "Cha Cha" at Lollapalooza last year. If you're one of the few lucky enough to have gotten tickets to see Big Baby, I'm very jealous.

Tickets: Sold out.

Psych Fest VIII: Post Animal, Spectralina, Diagonal, TALsounds, DJ Psychedalex

The Hideout

1354 W. Wabansia Ave. 773-227-4433

Chicago Psych Fest is in its eighth year, and I couldn't think of a better local band to headline than Post Animal.

Tickets: hideoutchicago.com

Saturday

Psych Fest VIII: Ryley Walker/Bill MacKay/Michael Zerang, Dos Santos: Anti-Beat Orquesta, Magic Carpet, Metal Tongues, DJ Andrew James Shelp

The Hideout

1354 W. Wabansia Ave. 773-227-4433

Ryley Walker's "Golden Sings That Have Been Sung" was one of the best records of last year. This show will be a collaborative set with Bill MacKay and Michael Zerang, and it's essential viewing.

Tickets: hideoutchicago.com

Monday

Michael Vallera, Matchess, Jeremiah Meece



The Empty Bottle

1035 N. Western Ave. 773-276-3600

Michael Vallera, an artist who plays in Chicago bands Cleared and Luggage, is gearing up to release his solo LP "Vivid Flu" via German label Denovali at the end of the month. I've heard an advance copy of the release, and Vallera's instrumental guitar-based soundscapes are expansive, ambient and at times thrillingly disorienting.

Tickets: Free, 21+

@joshhterry | jterry@redeyechicago.com