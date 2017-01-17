7 must-see Chicago shows this week: Joan of Arc, Alkaline Trio, Isaiah Rashad

Chicago music doesn't stop. After Tomorrow Never Knows gave us a great slate of shows (highlights for me were Campdogzz, Sam Evian, Big Thief and Hoops, as well as Pile and Chastity's set at Lincoln Hall) and a big ol' hangover, there's another week on the horizon jam-packed with good music. From the welcome return of Alkaline Trio to Joan of Arc's record release show, you'll find something that suits your tastes.

*** = RedEye's show of the week.

Wednesday, Thursday and Friday

***Wednesday: Alkaline Trio, Pet Symmetry

Thursday: Alkaline Trio, Turnspit

Friday: Alkaline Trio, Airstream Futures

Metro Chicago

3730 N. Clark St. 773-549-4140

If Alkaline Trio wasn't a formative pop-punk band for you growing up, chances are they were for one of your closest friends. That's not a knock on their later material, as I enjoyed their most recent album, 2013's "My Shame Is True." Go Wednesday and Thursday, as my favorites Pet Symmetry and Turnspit open the respective dates.

Tickets: Sold out.

Thursday

Bigjoy, The Peekaboos, MTVGhosts

The Hideout

1354 W. Wabansia Ave. 773-227-4433

Chicago's Bigjoy released an excellent power pop album called "Open Your Fucking Heart Boy" in December and are finally christening its release at The Hideout. It's abrasive and catchy, a perfect cocktail for bopping your head to on a weekday night. One of my favorite live bands, The Peekaboos, provides support.

Tickets: hideoutchicago.com

Friday

Isaiah Rashad, Lance Skiiiwalker, Jay IDK

Double Door

1551 N. Damen Ave. 773-489-3160

Out of rap label TDE's lineup, which includes names as big as Kendrick Lamar, ScHoolboy Q and Ab-Soul, my favorite addition that isn't Kendrick is Isaiah Rashad, whose 2016 "The Sun's Tirade" just barely missed our roundup of best albums from last year. It'll be exciting to finally see opener Jay IDK, who has a new video for "I Picture" that's pretty promising.

Tickets: Sold out.

Saturday

Joan of Arc, Magas, FACS

Chicago Athletic Association Hotel

12 S. Michigan Ave.

Tim Kinsella's evolving art-rock project is celebrating the release of its first record in five years with the cleverly named (or obnoxiously, depending on who you are) "He's Got The Whole This Land Is Your Land In His Hands" at the Chicago Athletic Association Hotel.

Tickets: emptybottle.com

@joshhterry | jterry@redeyechicago.com