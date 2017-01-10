Must-see Chicago shows this week: Tomorrow Never Knows, Clearance, Bash and Pop

What a stacked week for Chicago music. Because it's January, if you're like me, curling up with a book or a bingeworthy TV show is the move. But I'm here to tell you why you shouldn't be like me. You should curl up with a book after you go to all these awesome local shows. From Tomorrow Never Knows to a fantasy draft-level awesome Chicago bill at The Empty Bottle on Friday, there are several reasons to leave the house this week.

Wednesday through Sunday

Tomorrow Never Knows 2017: Tortoise, Big Thief, Beth Stelling, Into It. Over It., Title Fight, Wand and more

Lincoln Hall, The Hideout, Schubas, Smart Bar and Metro

We have a whole preview package breaking down each day of Tomorrow Never Knows fest, highlighting every show and which bands and comedians you absolutely can't miss. Because it's a massive feature, I won't repeat myself except to say that the best shows will be Wednesday's Schubas slot of Big Thief and Sam Evian, Friday's Into It. Over It. show at Metro and Saturday's Title Fight concert, also at Metro.

Tickets: tnkfest.com

Friday

***Deeper, Cross Country, Clearance, Pool Holograph

The Empty Bottle

1035 N. Western Ave. 773-276-3600

There are four awesome bands on this bill, and to make matters more palatable, all but Ohioans Cross Country are from Chicago. Of the three remaining acts on the lineup, everyone is going to have a gangbusters year in 2017. Both Deeper and Pool Holograph made our favorite songs of 2016, and indie rock mainstays Clearance get better and better every time I see them (and they were already pretty great when I first heard them). Go to this show.

Tickets: emptybottle.com

***OHMME (formerly known as Homme)

Hungry Brain

2319 W Belmont Ave. 773-687-8230

If you hadn't heard by now, here's some news. Homme, the group featuring songwriters Sima Cunningham and Macie Stewart (along with Marrow drummer Matt Carroll during live shows), is now called OHMME. While it's still pronounced exactly the same, it'll take some getting used to, especially after the awesome 2016 the band had (like playing Pitchfork and, less importantly, DJ-ing my New Year's Eve party). Anyway, what better way to familiarize yourself with the change than seeing OHMME for free at the Hungry Brain? On top of that, they'll be collecting donations for the Chicago Abortion Fund at the door.

Tickets: Free, 21+

Saturday

Arriver, RLYR, Luggage

Beat Kitchen

2100 W. Belmont Ave. 773-281-4444

Chicago "progressive blackened death metal band" Arriver headlines this loud showcase at Beat Kitchen. If you like brutal and beautiful music, the entire showcase is worth checking out, but the real highlight for me is RLYR. The project of Pelican's Trevor Shelley de Brauw, Locrian's Steven Hess and Russian Circles alum Colin DeKuiper, this trio is a force of invigorating post-rock. Check their 2016 LP "Delayer" (which, hint, rhymes with how you pronounce the band) to see what I mean.

Tickets: ticketfly.com

Bash & Pop, The So So Glos

Cobra Lounge

235 N. Ashland Ave. 312-226-6300

I've been on record more than several times that the Replacements are one of my favorite bands of all time, if not my absolute favorite, so it should be no surprise that I'm including Tommy Stinson's recently reunited Bash & Pop project. While I haven't heard Bash & Pop's forthcoming album "Anything Could Happen" (out Jan. 20), I have it on good authority that the thing totally rips.

Tickets: cobralounge.com

@joshhterry | jterry@redeyechicago.com