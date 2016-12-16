Year In Review: Our 30 favorite albums of 2016

2016 was a terrible year that was great for music. A year that sometimes left everyone feeling emotionally, politically and physically drained also gave us some of the best music of the decade so far. With big names like Beyonce, Rihanna and Frank Ocean dropping fantastic blockbuster projects, to Chance the Rapper officially becoming a marquee star, as well as artists at the fringes of their genres making some of the most necessary music in the entire landscape, there was a lot of good things to grasp onto as things got bad in 2016. Below, I've compiled my personal year-end favorites, spanning 30 albums I kept coming back to this year and listed alphabetically (Sorry I didn’t rank it, but I would’ve regretted the order, like every year-end list I’ve ever done, within a week). Lists are about discovering music you may have missed in 2016, and I hope the choices here are either a welcome new discovery or something that already confirms your good taste. If you must know, Whitney’s “Light Upon The Lake” and Chance the Rapper’s “Coloring Book” are my two favorite albums of 2016. Read on! American Football, “American Football” American Football LP2 Following up a genre-defining album 17 years later is no easy task, especially for the members of American Football, who are now all settled-down adults—a far cry from the young musicians they were in those University of Illinois dorm rooms. That said, “American Football,” the band’s second self-titled album, unequivocally delivers, albeit in different ways than their first. For one, the songs are tighter—you wouldn’t expect something as technically proficient as “Desire Gets In The Way” or “Give Me The Gun” on their debut. And secondly, American Football the band succeeds in just making a great album instead of letting the nostalgia of their previous album dictate where the songs should go. Anderson .Paak, “Malibu” Anderson Paak - Malibu Josh Terry Josh Terry Give “Malibu,” the endlessly listenable R&B-funk-hip-hop album from Anderson .Paak, to anyone and chances are they’ll love it—even a person as bizarre as someone who claims to not like hip-hop. There’s enough groove, enough heart and enough sheer talent from this scratchy-voiced MC to cement the album's status as one of the obvious year-end favorites. Plus, the horns featured in “Am I Wrong” are one of my favorite moments in any song ever. Andy Shauf, “The Party” Andy Shauf - The Party Even without figuring out the narrative thread on Andy Shauf's "The Party," it's still one of the most intricately laced albums of the year. A series of first-person vignettes of a single night, there's stories of social awkwardness, smoked cigarettes, missed connections and finding a partygoer who reminds the protagonist of his ex. Shauf's voice, a strikingly intimate and vulnerable croon, warmly ties all these stories together. Angel Olsen, “My Woman” Angel Olsen - My Woman Jumping on the momentum of her best-of-2014 album “Burn Your Fire For No Witness,” the formerly Chicago-based Angel Olsen opened up her songs to more epic, Americana-imbued arrangements. Take “Sister,” the album’s standout, which slowly chugs along until it concludes with a Stevie Nicks-evoking blast of pop harmonies. There’s also the hypnotizing hook of “Shut Up Kiss Me” and the lovelorn propulsive-chug of “Never Be Mine” that still demand repeat listens. Beyoncé, “Lemonade” Beyonce - Lemonade Josh Terry Josh Terry It's tough to talk about Beyoncé's "Lemonade" as just an album because it definitely wasn't just an album. It was also a visual piece and a cultural event that premiered on HBO and made everyone download Tidal. Most importantly, it was really damn good. She went full angry rockstar on "Don't Hurt Yourself" (the best song Jack White's ever been a part of) and surprisingly teamed with Ezra Koenig, Father John Misty and more on highlight "Hold Up." "Formation" and "Sorry" are also forever jams. Car Seat Headrest, “Teens of Denial” Car Seat Headrest - Teens of Denial Josh Terry Josh Terry Car Seat Headrest's Will Toledo had an extensive Bandcamp-based catalog before launching a career signed to indie giant Matador, and the transition couldn't have been more seamless. "Teens of Denial" is full of Toledo's wit and neuroses topped off with '90s-twinged indie rock fuzz jams and sometimes slacker-minded arrangements. Plus, it's tough to find a better sad-sack drinker's opening line than, "Hangovers feel good when I know it's the last one. Then I feel so good that I have another one" on "(Joe Gets Kicked Out of School For Using) Drugs With Friends (But Says This Isn't a Problem)." Chance the Rapper, “Coloring Book” Chance the Rapper - Coloring Book Josh Terry Josh Terry No full-length project did more for independent music or Chicago’s arts community than Chance the Rapper’s “Coloring Book”—that’s just a fact. With Chance now nominated for seven Grammys, the first artist who exclusively streams his music for free to do so, he adds to his long list of accomplishments, like being the first artist to have a streaming-exclusive release chart on the Billboard 200. While there’s a lot of talk about the historic context behind “Coloring Book,” it would still be the year’s best mixtape without all the record breaking. Chance’s clear, God-fearing and vibrant vision shines throughout the project, delivering song-of-summer bangers (“No Problem” and “All Night”), gospel-infused goodness (“Blessings” and “How Great”) and childhood nostalgia (“Same Drugs” and “Summer Friends”). The Dirty Nil, “Higher Power” The Dirty Nil - Higher Power This Dundas, Ontario, trio reminds me of Meat Wave, if the Chicago group's brand of punk was more swaggering than pummeling. Throughout the tightly-wound 11 songs and 27 minutes of “Higher Power” is a whole lot of full-throated aggression from singer Luke Bentham, whose howl is one of the most charismatic in rock ’n’ roll, and Dave Nardi, who lends his brutal scream to a few of the tracks. Frank Ocean, “Blond(e)” Frank Ocean - Blonde As he’s done so much throughout his career, 2016 was a hallmark year for Frank Ocean subverting expectations. When fans weren’t even sure he’d drop an album in 2016, he dropped two full-length releases: “Endless,” an Apple Music “video album” he used to get out of his contract, and “Blond(e),” his official follow-up to “Channel Orange.” In an album cycle overwhelmed by hype, it’s stunning that Ocean actually delivered. Though its overstuffed like many blockbuster albums of late, the middle section of “Blond(e)” features some of the most transcendent music I’ve heard in a while.

Into It. Over It., “Standards” Into It. Over It - Standards Josh Terry Josh Terry Evan Weiss made Into It. Over It.'s best album yet by getting the hell out of Chicago and recording at a secluded studio in Vermont. Good for him, because the sounds rendered on "Standards" are his most fully formed yet. When I put "Standards" on our best of the year (so far) list in June, I cited "Closing Argument" and "Who You Are Does Not Equal Where You Are," and months later that still stands. Jamila Woods, “Heavn” Jamila Woods - Heavn Closed Sessions has always killed it when it comes to nurturing and supporting the best and brightest of Chicago’s young and vibrant hip-hop scene, but this year they hit a whole new lane of pure quality. Leading the pack, along with Kweku Collins (look below) is Jamila Woods, a poet, activist and artist who many first heard singing the "Sunday Candy" hook. Her excellent tape "Heavn" feels like a series of diary entries into her world. There's nostalgic looks into her childhood ("Emerald St.") and love letters ot her city, like on "LSD" where she sings, "You gotta love me like I love the lake." Japanese Breakfast, “Psychopomp" Japanese Breakfast - Psychopomop Josh Terry Josh Terry Even though it comes in at around 25 minutes, “Psychopomp” from Japanese Breakfast left me speechless on first listen. Like its title suggests (a word from Greek mythology describing a guide who escorts souls to the afterlife), the album deals a lot with death—specifically the passing of Michelle Zauner's mom (who's depicted on the cover). From the sweet shoegaze of opener "In Heaven," spacey jangle of "Everyone Wants To Love You" and the moody hum of "Heft," I kept coming back to those intimate moments. Jeff Rosenstock, “Worry” Jeff Rosenstock - Worry One of the best punk records of the year would not have existed in its current form had it not been for the Beatles “Abbey Road”—at least that’s what former Bomb the Music Industry! founder Jeff Rosenstock told me in a to-be-published interview. Just listening to its winding and thrillingly unpredictable tracks, it’s clear he looked to the pop music legends to weave these fantastic, anxiety-laced songs about love, the world and economic unmooring together. Joey Purp, “iiiDrops” Joey Purp - iiidrops Josh Terry Josh Terry Joey Purp proved (again and again) this year that he's the best straight-up rapper in Savemoney with "iiiDrops." With autobiographical songs like "Cornerstore" showcasing the way he can add emotional heft to his rhymes to making one of the hottest songs of the year in "Girls@," the fact that he just destroyed it on "Photobooth" is just the icing on the cake. Kanye West, “The Life of Pablo” Kanye West - The Life of Pablo Josh Terry Josh Terry With seventh studio effort "The Life of Pablo," Kanye West challenged, reinvented and sometimes totally messed up what we think of an album rollout. Either disastrous or brilliant, his botched rollout and constant tinkering with the work made it a weirdly living document. Either way, or whichever version you prefer, its messiness is also where the excitement comes through. Songs like "Ultralight Beam" are transcendent (thank you, Chance), and others like "Real Friends" and "Fade" prove why we loved Kanye in the first place. Kaytranada, “99.9%” Kaytranada, “99.9%” You’ve probably seen this album from Haitian-Canadian producer Louis Kevin Celestin on about a dozen lists, but it’s all for good reason. The Polaris Prize-winning album “99.9%” has deserved its acclaim, whether it be because of his vibes-heavy beatmaking or his star-studded collaborations with Vic Mensa, BADBADNOTGOOD or Anderson .Paak. There’s a whole lot of electronic goodness on this record. Kweku Collins, “Nat Love” Kweku Collins - Nat Love Josh Terry Josh Terry Kweku Collins is pulled in so many competing directions, but his creative output is always cohesive. Hailing from Evanston, he doesn’t consider himself a Chicago rapper, and he’s just as likely to put on Passenger or Electric Wizard as he is to play Chance, Vic or Joey. But just listen to “Nat Love,” his breakthrough, and you’ll see a young artist who’s able to channel his disparate influences into something incredibly promising and even masterful. “Stupid Rose,” one of the clear songs of the summer, showed how much fun he can be behind the mic. Lydia Loveless, “Real" Lydia Loveless - Real It’s about time more people heard Lydia Loveless. After she started turning heads with her fantastic “Somewhere Else” in 2014, the country-tinged rocker really did the damn thing with 2016’s “Real,” the fourth record from the Columbus, Ohio-based 26-year-old, who's signed to local label Bloodshot Records. This album showcases everything that makes Loveless one of the best young songwriters: her no-punches-pulled lyricism and her airtight, roots-indebted songwriting. Few lyrics hit me as hard as the title track’s “I know just how it feels when you make it seem real.” Mitski, “Puberty 2” Mitski - Puberty 2 On “Puberty 2,” her fourth album, Brooklyn’s Mitski managed to ramp up both the intimate emotional openness of her lyrics as well as the bombastic guitar-based arrangements—something few artists can pull off without going hamfisted in either direction. On the album’s two breakout singles, “Happy” and “Your Best American Girl,” she tackles dependency in a relationship ("And when you go, take this heart/I'll make no more use of it when there's no more you” and when cultural differences sink love (“Your mother wouldn't approve of how my mother raised me/But I do, I think I do”). Noname, “Telefone” noname telefone Noname’s “Telefone” is excellent on first listen, but as you spend time with this breakout Chicago mixtape, it continually grows until it welcomely seeps into your consciousness. Executive produced by Noname, Saba's Silent Party Music collaborator Phoelix and Cam O’bi, the 10 tracks on “Telefone” burst at the seams with vibrancy. While often misleadingly compared to the unflinching optimism of “Coloring Book,” Noname deals much more in death and melancholy, but while the heft of its themes resonate, there’s a resiliency that makes it one of the best projects of the year. Pinegrove, “Cardinal” Pinegrove - Cardinal Josh Terry Josh Terry