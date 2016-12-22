2016 in review: 3 best and 3 worst stories in music

Chicago found itself front and center in a year that was, to say the least, a roller coaster of highs and lows for the music world. We paid tribute to musicians and idols we lost too suddenly and too soon. We celebrated the successes of artists who started their careers within our city limits, as the rest of the nation figured out what we already knew: That they are the world’s next biggest rock/rap/super stars. We sweated, danced and survived through Lollapalooza, Pitchfork, Riot Fest and all the other music fests in between. And as the music community channeled its frustration and anger over violence, injustice and racial tensions both in the city and across the country, we listened and helped spread the word. —introduction by Elise De Los Santos

Bests

1. Artist of the Year: Chance the Rapper

"As a local music reporter, nothing has been more fun and gratifying than watching Chicago take over this year, and no person exemplifies that more than Chance the Rapper"

—from RedEye's "39 things (and counting) that prove Chance the Rapper is winning 2016"

When I wrote that above article, it was before Chance the Rapper performed at the White House's Christmas Tree lighting ceremony, got nominated for seven (7!) Grammys and closed out the most recent season of "Saturday Night Live" with what might be his best performance yet. It's been such an incredible year for the 23-year-old Chatham native, and it couldn't have happened to an easier-to-root-for artist.

2. Band of the Year: Whitney

"Well, that [organic creative process] comes across on the whole album, and that’s why I love it. Individuality and authentic voices are so needed in this day of mass-produced crap. I think you’ve hit on something very special."

—Sir Elton John, to Whitney's Julien Ehrlich in T, the New York Times Style Magazine.

For only releasing their debut album this June, Chicago's Whitney made such a splash in 2016. Playing well over 150 shows, many of those sold out, I can't think of many bands who made such a gigantic leap forward on one album. With the seven-piece band's eyes already on 2017, with new music being worked on and even more shows booked throughout the coming year, their rise is only going to keep on going.

3. Theme of the Year: Chicago's activism

"From black pain to black joy, Chicago is a vital center of hip-hop and community activism in America. Chicago artists, community leaders and activists including Common, Rhymefest, Jamila Woods, Malcolm London and more give an on-the-ground look at the city's many facets, from protests over the fatal shooting of Laquan McDonald by a Chicago police officer in 2014 to Donda's House, Rhymefest and Kanye West's nonprofit to support young, aspiring artists in their hometown."

—from Billboard's documentary "Saving Chicago: Inside Hip-Hop's Movement to Make Chicago a Better Place."

Everywhere you looked, you saw young Chicago creatives trying to make their city and the world a better place. From Common, Vic Mensa, Jamila Woods and Malcolm London placing justice and activism at the center of their work to Chance the Rapper, Twin Peaks and more playing a get-out-the-vote benefit show at Petrillo Music Shell, the heart of Chicago's music scene did what they could to strive for justice.

Worsts

1. Death

"Every fan, friend and collaborator has a different story about the man, a different favorite album and a different favorite performance. He meant so much to people who devoured his music and even more to those who felt alienated and cast aside in society. He was an outsider embraced by the world."

—from RedEye's "Bowie was here: Remembering the icon's time in Chicago."

One of the many reasons 2016 was not a great year was the many musicians we lost. From David Bowie, to Prince, Merle Haggard, Leonard Cohen, Phife Dawg, Sharon Jones and many more, the music community was rocked by losing so many visionary acts. While obviously 2017 and beyond won't be kinder when it comes to beloved artists passing away, this year felt especially raw as we mourned so many artists.

2. The Chainsmokers

“Even before success, pussy was number one. Like, ‘Why am I trying to make all this money?’ I wanted to hook up with hotter girls. I had to date a model. ... We’re just frat bro dudes, you know what I mean? Loving ladies and stuff.”

—The Chainsmokers Alex Pall to Billboard in their horrific cover story on them.

At RedEye, I try not highlight the worst of the music industry and focus instead on many Chicago artists deserving of the spotlight instead. But holy mackerel, are the Chainsmokers the capital-W Worst group of 2016. The Halsey-assisted "Closer" is an absolutely terrible song and their unabashed douchebaggery sets the bar so low in a year where the cultural discourse has plummeted drastically already.

3. The overstuffed blockbuster album

"This length problem was not uncommon across pop this year (and last), [Drake's] 'VIEWS' was just the most egregious offender. The Weeknd’s 18-track, 68-minute 'Starboy saw' the unedited trend through to November, while Zayn’s Mind of Mine (18 tracks on the version streaming via Spotify), Ariana Grande’s 'Dangerous Woman' (whose 15 tracks is at least three too long), and the 1975 (whose album title is as self-indulgent as its 74-minute runtime) kept it alive throughout 2016."

— Pitchfork's Jillian Mapes in "Against the Extra Long Pop Album."

While not novel to 2016, the worst trend was the overstuffed and overlong blockbuster album. When I reviewed Drake's "Views," I wrote that "most of the fun of this record would be to figure out which songs to cut and which ones to keep on your iPhone." I stand by that and could say the same thing about many of the bigger albums released this year. Even music's biggest names need an editor.

