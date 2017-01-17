The most anticipated Chicago albums and shows of 2017

We don't know what's going to define a year in music before it happens. As 2016 started, did we know Kanye West would reinvent the album cycle with one of the sloppiest, most bonkers and most entertaining rollouts in recent memory? Did we know Beyonce's album would also be a gorgeous Terrence Malick-inspired film that debuted on HBO? What about Frank Ocean, who dropped not one but two albums? Or Chance the Rapper, whose "Coloring Book" and verse on "Ultralight Beam" snagged him seven Grammy nominations?

Just as we had no clue what the year would bring then, we have no clue what's going to happen now. As a slew of lists like this one will tell you about upcoming releases from Drake, Katy Perry and Arcade Fire, our roundup of our most anticipated music of 2017 is a little different. Here, you'll find we've mostly scrapped including the blockbuster albums you know about already in favor of music from Chicago acts. While we're not sure if Chance the Rapper is going to drop his debut studio album in 2017, we do know these mostly local acts have big things coming this year.

Qari, "Space Jam" (out now)

Show: Friday, Jan. 20, at Lincoln Hall

Former Hurt Everybody rapper Qari surprise-dropped his project over the weekend. It lives up to the hype, as the project, a collaboration with producer Mulatto, features some vivid, introspective and hazy tunes.

Dally Auston, "Roses" (Jan. 20)

Savemoney member Dally Auston jumped back into the spotlight with his 2016 track "These Days." I've heard an early version of his forthcoming project, and I remember why he was one of my favorite Savemoney affiliates during their 2012-2013 comeup.

Joan of Arc, “He’s Got The Whole This Land Is Your Land In His Hands” (Jan. 20)

Show: Saturday, Jan. 21, at the Chicago Athletic Association Hotel

Joan of Arc's Tim Kinsella (yes, the older brother of Mike Kinsella and the Cap'n Jazz frontman) has continually shifted, evolved and reimagined his long-running art-rock project while keeping its boundary-pushing vision and creative ambition intact. That doesn't change on “He’s Got The Whole This Land Is Your Land In His Hands,” the Chicago mainstay's first album in five years.

Rich Jones, “Vegas” (Jan. 20)

Show: Friday, Jan. 20, at Lincoln Hall

RedEye premiered a fantastic track from this local rap community mainstay last year in "Everything," and it's still stuck in our heads. Few people have done more for Chicago hip-hop at the very grassroots than Jones, who still hosts a monthly showcase at Tonic Room. "Vegas" is an EP and it's billed as an "electro-pop" release, an interesting depature from the rapper's tried and true sound.

Kehlani, “SweetSexySavage” (Jan. 27)

Show: Sunday, May 7, at Concord Music Hall

Kehlani had a very memorable Lollapalooza set last year, and her song with Chance the Rapper, 2015's "The Way," is still on rotation.

Priests, “Nothing Feels Natural” (Jan. 27)

Show: Thursday, Feb. 9, at Beat Kitchen

The title track from the debut record of this Washington, D.C.-based punk band is one of my favorite songs of the year. While that sounds silly because it's January, just listen.

Sampha, “Process” (Feb. 3)

Show: Monday, Feb. 6, at Metro

An artist who's popped up on every "musical acts poised to break out" list is finally going to do it with his long-hyped album "Process." If his recent Jimmy Fallon performance won't do the trick, this will.

Meat Wave, “The Incessant” (Feb. 17)

Show: Saturday, Feb. 25, at The Empty Bottle

We already included Meat Wave in our "artists to watch in 2017" list and wrote that had "The Incessant" come out in 2016, it'd crack our top list. Now that the tracklist is out, I'll add that you're going to put "Tomasaki" and "No Light" on repeat forever.

The Orwells, “Terrible Human Beings” (Feb. 17)

Show: Thursday, March 16, at Metro

This swaggering Chicago garage rock band has some serious barnburners on "Terrible Human Beings." No-frills rock 'n' roll isn't going anywhere in 2017.

NE-HI, “Offers” (Feb. 24)

Show: Friday, Feb. 24, at The Empty Bottle

Once my most-anticipated record for 2017, hearing an advanced copy of it confirms my already-high expectations. The first song on the album is a classic.

Vagabon, “Infinite Worlds” (Feb. 24)

Show: Friday, March 31, at Schubas

Pitchfork recently called Vagabon, the intimate songwriting project from Lætitia Tamko, an "indie rock game changer" and they couldn't be more right.

KAMI, “Just Like The Movies” (February)

Joey Purp, Kami's Leather Corduroys partner, describes this mixtape with "It's like if the '80s had Wi-Fi," and that's a more apt musical description than anything I've ever written.

Ravyn Lenae, TBA (February)

Show: Wednesday, Feb. 8, and Thursday, Feb. 9, at Metro

We know Ravyn Lenae, the 18-year-old singer and Zero Fatigue member, is finalizing a short project to be released sometime in February. Hopefully she'll drop it before the two sold-out shows at Metro next month, where she'll open up for Noname.

So Pretty, "Suck It Up" (February)

So Pretty is, from left, Ashley Holman, James Seminara, Rachel Manter and Stefan Lindgren.

Chicago punks So Pretty were nice enough to reveal the title of their forthcoming record "Suck It Up," which is out sometime next month via Bernice Records and Tapes. This feminist, riot grrrl-inspired band is already a vital part of Chicago's DIY scene.

Nnamdi Ogbonnaya, “Drool” (March 3)

Nnamdi Ogbonnaya is in so many Chicago bands and so involved in the city's music community that he's basically the scene's MVP. While you might see the uber-prolific artist play in rock-oriented bands like Monobody and Nervous Passenger, his forthcoming solo album is a rap project—and a great one to boot.

DEHD, TBA (March)

Show: Thursday, March 9, at The Empty Bottle