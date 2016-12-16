Year in Review: Our favorite 20 songs of 2016

While I'm not going to claim that this is a definitive list of the year's best songs (it's definitely not), it is an alphabetical list of the 20 tracks I kept coming back to in 2016. If you're curious, you can check out RedEye's other year-end lists here, including my roundup of the year's best albums and local releases.

Chance the Rapper feat. Knox Fortune, “All Night"

In an album full of amazing moments, Knox Fortune's hook, Kaytranada's club-ready production and Chance's bonkers first verse made me keep coming back.

Deeper, “Transmogrified”

Go. See. Deeper. Live. We were lucky enough to premiere this song earlier this year, and it’s sat with us ever since.

D.R.A.M. feat. Lil Yachty, “Broccoli”

This my favorite fun song of this year. There’s not an artist outside of Chance the Rapper that exudes so much carefree joy and positivity than D.R.A.M.

Eryn Allen Kane, “Dead or Alive”

Eryn's going to be a star. Not a question of if, but when. This is the liveliest song she’s put out yet.

The Falcon, "The Fighter, The Rube, The Asshole"

Few punk records, not just Chicago punk records, were more grimey and fun this year than the Falcon's first album in a decade, and this song stands out for its closing sing-along "You ain’t nothing but an asshole."

Frank Ocean, “Nights”

Even though at its midpoint "Nights" shifts into almost an entirely different song, both halves count as the album's best.

Joey Purp, “Photobooth”

The hardest-going beat meets the hardest Savemoney rapper.

Kanye West feat. Chance the Rapper, “Ultralight Beam”

This is my favorite song of the year.

Karl Blau, “Fallin’ Rain”

It's a Link Wray song, but this rendition might end up being my favorite cover of all time.

Kendrick Lamar, “​untitled 08 | 09.06.2014.”

The best demo of one of the best "Fallon" performances ever. Lamar also made a splash with his many feature spots this year, but it's here that makes the most potent impression.

Pinegrove, “Aphasia”

Evan Stephens Hall's lyrics hit harder than damn near anyone's this year, especially on "Aphasia." The Audiotree Session version of this is also highly recommended.

Pool Holograph, “Lone Star”

This is probably the coolest song I've ever been lucky enough to premiere at RedEye.

Porches, “Be Apart”

When "Be Apart" first came out early this year, it was my song of 2016. It's a testament to how good a year it's been that there are so many others that took its slot throughout.

Radiohead, “True Love Waits”

This inclusion is a total cop-out since this is an old-but-never-officially-released Radiohead song, but guess what? I make the rules here.

Ratboys, “Not Again”

Keep an eye on Ratboys, who are finally recording a new album really, really soon.

Sam Evian, “Dark Love”

Sam Evian's "Premium" just barely missed the cut from our top albums of 2016 for no reason other than this year was just that stacked. But this song should be everywhere.

Solange, “Mad”

Lil Wayne's verse here is his best feature showing in almost a decade.

Twin Peaks, “Butterfly”

Could've picked any song by Twin Peaks' four songwriters from "Down In Heaven," but Clay Frankel's "Butterfly" edges out on plays alone.

Vic Mensa, “16 Shots”

Vic Mensa's righteous anger was his most potent weapon in 2016. "16 Shots" references the 16 times Officer Jason Van Dyke shot Laquan McDonald on Oct. 20, 2014.

Whitney, “Polly”

Could've chosen any song on this record, but it's "Polly" that I find the most representative of the entire band.

