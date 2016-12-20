15 amazing Chicago albums you may have missed in 2016

Chicago’s music community felt stronger than ever in 2016. It’s the most special place to be for someone with a job like mine because even though it seemed to me like I wrote a ton about local music this year, there’s still so much I missed, didn’t review or didn’t hype enough. There's so much good music here that even if you make local music your full-time job, there are still things you miss.

So, I compiled a list of local releases that demand and deserve your attention. By the way, if you’re wondering where Whitney or Chance the Rapper is, they're on our "Best Albums" list.

Air Credits, “Broadcasted”

Air Credits - Broadcasted

Chicago’s electronic duo The Hood Internet pairs with rapper ShowYouSuck to make up Air Credits, and it’s such a good team-up it seems crazy it hadn’t happened sooner. “Broadcasted” is at times almost dystopian in its grimy, futuristic soundscapes, but over 15 songs it's endlessly listenable.

Al Scorch, “Circle Round The Signs”

Al Scorch - Circle Round The Signs

Scorch has been grinding out as a musician in Chicago’s DIY community for over a decade, and the local roots stalwart made a sizable songwriting leap on his Bloodshot debut “Circle Round The Signs.” If you're into banjos, odes to Chicago and punk energy, I found your new favorite act.

Brian Fresco, “Casanova”

Brian Fresco - Casanova

It was a Savemoney 2016, and while a lot of eyes focused solely on Chance, Vic and Joey, Fresco’s name is going to be on so many more lips in 2017.

Dehd, “Dehd”

DEHD - DEHD

The project from NE-HI’s Jason Balla, Heavy Dreams’ Emily Kempf and Eric McGrady makes some incredibly sparse yet hypnotizing post-punk. It’s my most-played cassette of the year, and I’ve heard the trio has new music on the way, which gives me hope for 2017.

Dowsing, "Okay"

Dowsing - Okay

Dowsing's third album, "Okay," was a lot better than its title suggested as the Erik Czaja-led group had their best album yet—and with a new lineup to boot. Here, the hooks got bigger and the guitars got louder, suiting the local punks perfectly.

Fort Frances, "Alio"

Fort Frances - Alio

In addition to releasing some really fun covers this year (including a Lovin' Spoonful cover we premiered), Fort Frances and frontman David McMillin released one hell of an album in "Alio." There are radio-ready choruses, simple and sweet arrangements and whole lot of pop-minded and memorable rock songs.

Health&Beauty, "No Scare"

Health&Beauty - No Scare

Health&Beauty has been the songwriting vessel for Brian J. Sulpizio for well over a decade, and in 2012, it solidified its lineup with fellow Ryley Walker-affiliate keyboardist Ben Boye and drummer Frank Rosaly, a staple in the local jazz and improvisational community. On "No Scare," the band's debut album for label Wichita Records, the songs drastically jump from a whisper to an overwhelming burst of noise, and it's thrilling throughout its seven songs.

The Hecks, "The Hecks"

The Hecks - The Hecks

Members of the city's DIY scene, The Hecks have been playing around Chicago for a few years now--chances are if you frequent the Hideout or Empty Bottle, you've seen them before. Throughout "The Hecks," their sometimes arty, sometimes droning and sometimes blistering brand of punk shines through.

TheMIND, "Summer Camp"

TheMIND - Summer Camp

Chicago crooner theMIND (aka Zarif Wilder) made the leap from sideman to lead artist in 2016. While many know him from his many collaborations with Mick Jenkins, Joey Purp's "Cornerstore" and elsewhere, "Summer Camp" showed he's even more suited to calling the shots himself.

Moon Bros, "These Stars"

Moon Bros - These Stars

The moniker of local guitarist Matthew Schneider, Moon Bros made some of the most gorgeous folk music of the year in "These Stars." A post-rock mainstay in Chicago since he moved to the city, these folk songs boast long instrumental passages with lush acoustic-based arrangements. Health&Beauty's Sulpizio recorded and produced it.

Oshwa, “I We You Me”

Oshwa - I We You Me

Even though Oshwa leader Alicia Walter moved to New York City this fall, because it was made here, "I We You Me" is still a Chicago album—a great one at that. Throughout her time with Oshwa, Walter's blended math-rock with art-pop and synth-rock. Take the propulsive stomp of "King Love," or the soothing near-R&B coos on "Why Are We Tonight," and you'll find one of the most distinctive young talents.

The Peekaboos, "Help Stop Decay"

The Peekaboos - Help Stop Decay

The first time I heard The Peekaboos' lead single "Microcosm," I was hooked. It was so weird with its off-kilter sing-along intro but holy smokes, was it catchy. Thankfully, the same thing happens throughout the entire record. If we hadn't kept this list full-lengths only, guitarist Ryan "Hoagie" Ensley would've made another appearance here with his power-pop project Sonny Falls and its excellent EP "There's No Magic Left in This World."

Split Single, "Metal Frames"

Split Single - Metal Frames

Jason Narducy followed up Split Single's 2014 debut "Fragmented World" with another pitch-perfect dose of rock 'n' roll. Songs like "Untry Love" have the energy of an early Wilco song, which makes sense not just because of Narducy's love of the band but because Wilco's John Stirratt plays bass throughout the whole album.

Sterling Hayes, "Antidepressant"

Sterling Hayes - Antidepressant

It took Savemoney rapper Sterling Hayes three years to make and finish his 18-song debut "Antidepressant." Listening to the project, it's clear the young rapper is meticulous in his attention to detail, keeping the mixtape's bleak themes as tightly wound together as possible.

Vic Spencer / Chris Crack, “Who the Fuck is Chris Spencer??”

Who The Fuck is Chris Spencer

If you were a fan of both artists before this project dropped, their pairing probably seemed a bit surprising as Spencer and Crack’s voices are completely disparate. But together, they’re a force to be reckoned with. The project is one of the best rap tapes of the year that also succeeds by defiantly bucking every trend and sticking to their strength, which, as “Who the Fuck is Chris Spencer??” proves, is rapping.