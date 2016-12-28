Weeks after hinting at retirement, Lupe Fiasco reveals plans for new album

Weeks after hinting he is retiring from music, Chicago rapper Lupe Fiasco revealed the track list for his upcoming album "Drogas Light."

The 14-track album, due out Feb. 10, is set to feature appearances by Ty Dolla Sign, Rick Ross and Big K.R.I.T.

The rapper, born Wasalu Jaco and raised on the West Side, hinted earlier this month that he would retire from music after the Anti-Defamation League slammed his "N.E.R.D." freestyle for anti-Semitic lyrics.

"I get the hint God," the rapper tweeted Dec. 13. "Yo Lupe fans it's been fun and I hope you've had fun. I'm officially not releasing any more music. Albums cancelled."

This time last year, the rapper promised he would release three albums in 2016. He last album was "Tetsuo and Youth," released in January 2015.

