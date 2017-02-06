Lady Gaga to play Wrigley Field as part of 'Joanne' world tour

Fresh off her Super Bowl performance Sunday, Lady Gaga announced a world tour that includes an August stop at Wrigley Field.

The pop singer is set to perform Aug. 25 as Wrigley Field's first female headliner. Tickets are slated to go on sale Feb. 13.

The "Joanne" world tour, named for her most recent album, is scheduled to kick off Aug. 1 in Vancouver and wrap up in Salt Lake City in December. A pre-sale for Citi cardmembers is slated to begin 9 a.m. Wednesday for the Wrigley Field show.

Her performance at the ballpark is the day after Green Day's scheduled concert there and the day before the Zac Brown Band is set to play there. The ballpark has a packed summer concert lineup that also includes Jimmy Buffett, Billy Joel, Dead and Company, James Taylor with Bonnie Raitt, and Tom Petty and The Heartbreakers.

Lady Gaga made her Ravinia debut in June 2015 with Tony Bennett and performed at the United Center in July 2014 as part of her "ArtRave: The Artpop Ball" tour.

The singer used to be spotted often in Chicago when she was dating "Chicago Fire" actor Taylor Kinney. The couple split last year.

