Double Door evicted from longtime Wicker Park space

The Double Door club was evicted from its longtime Wicker Park space Monday after club management failed to post bond while appealing a judge's decision in their eviction case, according to an attorney for the building's owner.

Cook County Circuit Judge Orville Hambright Jr. ruled in August that Double Door had until the end of 2016 to vacate 1572 N. Milwaukee Ave. because club management did not properly notify landlord Brian Strauss in 2015 it wished to extend its lease.

Double Door attorneys filed a notice of appeal of that decision in September and an appeal bond was set at $468,000. In a December court filing, club attorney Cary Schiff asked the appeal bond be vacated because the "court gave no basis for the amount of this bond" and Strauss "failed to make a sufficient showing that the $468,000 bond was necessary to protect (his) interest in the leased premises."

Schiff did not return a request for comment and Double Door co-owner Joe Shanahan said he would not comment until he had more information about the eviction.

Strauss' attorney, James P. McKay, Jr., said Double Door management did not pay the bond.

"It was time for either Double Door to post the appeal bond or move, get out. They did neither. They willfully violated Judge Hambright's court orders," McKay said.

McKay said talks between Strauss and Double Door management recently stalled again, and there are no immediate plans for the club's former space.

The Cook County sheriff's office carried out the eviction Monday morning, hours before the band No Men was scheduled to play there. The show was moved to the Emporium Arcade Bar in Wicker Park, a band representative said.

Double Door has shows booked through April, according to its online calendar.

At stake is the fate of 40 Double Door employees, a number of whom have been working at the club since it opened in 1994.

Chicago's music scene -- and Wicker Park in particular -- was being celebrated as one of rock's most vibrant scenes when Double Door began booking bands. The club hosted shows by everyone from local up-and-comers and national touring acts to the Rolling Stones.

But gentrification eventually overtook the neighborhood and priced out many of the artists who lived there. In their place came upscale restaurants, high-priced chains and soaring rents. It now appears Double Door is the latest casualty of that shifting economic climate.

