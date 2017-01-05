Chicago's own Whitney to play 'Colbert' Thursday

Chicago septet Whitney will perform on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" Thursday night.

Whitney, co-founded by former Smith Westerns guitarist Max Kakacek and Unknown Mortal Orchestra's Julien Ehrlich, released its debut album "Light Upon the Lake" in June of 2016 to critical acclaim.

Known for its country-tinged melodies paired with Ehrlich's redolent falsetto and Kakacek's subtly stirring guitar fills, Whitney played Pitchfork Music Festival in 2016 and recently wrapped up a successful European tour.

"The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" airs weeknights at 10:35 p.m. on CBS.

