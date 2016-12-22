Chance the Rapper, Jeremih deliver a Chicago holiday surprise

'Got 'bout three hos in my sleigh," is probably not a lot of folks' notion of holiday music, but "Merry Christmas Lil' Mama," just released by Jeremih and Chance the Rapper, is no ordinary mixtape.

"Christmas. Oh, I love Christmas / Being obligated to buy s--- for people at a certain time of the year," is part of a delightful mid-track spoken-word interlude by Hannibal Buress in the opener "All the Way," that includes a bit of "singing."

"I swear to God, if you leave my raw vocals like that, we're not friends any more," says the Chicago comedian, in keeping with the loose, improvisatory mood that suffuses "Merry Christmas."

This project from two Chicago artists, singer Jeremih accompanied by the omnipresent Chance the Rapper, came flying over the transom like a Secret Santa surprise. It's nine tracks that, rather than a typical trite holiday toss-off, is legit and Chicago — more specifically, South Side — through and through. It pulses with ambition and that peculiar restlessness that permeates music these days, like the artists had more ideas than time and tried to stuff everything in. "Merry Christmas" won't find its way into the holiday music pantheon alongside a classic such as "Christmas in Hollis," but it's almost always a hoot.

Holiday music, in the hands of familiar performers, is supposed to be, above all, fun. It should also hew to fan expectation — it needs to sound like Jeremih and Chance the Rapper, which "Merry Christmas" does, even as each of the nine tracks is in a very different style. The spirit of the season is adapted, co-opted and turned into a shimmy.

But rather than holiday classics reinterpreted, this is a ground-up project. No "Silent Night" or "Santa Claus is Coming to Town." Christmas isn't the same for everyone, even as everyone is touched by the holiday. This is a compendium of styles, a pop music smorgasbord adapted for a single purpose — grins. And it works. It's also really good music, rather than the typically awful holiday throwaways from pop stars.

Chance the Rapper animates "I'm Your Santa" with lyrics such as, "Kick, kick, foot down kick, kick, don't look down / Take a step back, turn around / Who taught you how to step / Who taught you how to step." The steppin' reference places this mixtape in Chicago as firmly as the "pray for 79th" that comes in a later track.

"Stranger At the Table" borrows heavily from "I Want You Back" by the Jackson 5, adapting the lyrics to blissful effect with "Oh, baby, give me one more chance, to get my s--- together," a midtempo track typical of the rest of this mixtape.

You'd better like Jeremih. And if you love Jeremih, you'd better be comfortable with the show being stolen from him by Chance the Rapper, whose style is one that dominates as it plays with the space between beats, syllables sliding in almost casually from oblique angles.

"Joy" is a piano-driven ditty that drifts neatly into social commentary, addressing police violence among other topics in a tune that takes this mixtape to church.

"I'm Your Santa" visits the mature Michael Jackson style, a Chicago travelogue that could have easily have come from the late King of Pop's "Off the Wall" era. "Santa" is also the best track on the mixtape, all falsetto trills and percolating mid-tempo beats.

"I Shoulda Left You" isn't sure what it wants to be — drill homage, jam, beef — and succeeds at being not much of anyhing, even as its evident vexation with the year 2016 is a sentiment that is on point. The cut ends with an homage to people such as David Bowie, Prince and Craig Sager.

"Merry Christmas" will get more love than it will earn in retrospect, because of its surprise nature. Is it worth more than one listen? Absolutely, even as you probably won't find yourself spending much time with it in, say, July. Even when it isn't loads of fun, check out the audacity and ambition on display. "The Tragedy," an austere soundscape that is almost a chanson, wouldn't be out of place in a modern homage to Kurt Weill/Bertolt Brecht. And that's cool.

"Chi Town Christmas" takes "Carol of the Bells" and adapts it for the here and now, doo-wop stylings laying out familiar spots for South Side folk, even giving a shoutout to Ford City shopping mall.

The party ends with the title track, just the thing for those whose holiday just won't be the same without some footwork, another made-in-Chicago artform, like this holiday bonbon.

