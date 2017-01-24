How to watch this year's Oscar nominees

It's game time, movie lovers. We've got just over a month to go until the Academy Awards, so if you've been putting off weeping through "Moonlight" or have yet to experience the toe-tapping fun of "La La Land," the time is now.

Luckily for you, all nine Best Picture nominees are either still in theaters or set to be out for home viewing (on DVD, with On Demand, through iTunes or Amazon, etc.) in time for you to catch 'em all by the big day.

Here's where to find all the Best Picture contenders, as well as the films that didn't get BP nods but feature nominated performances. Pro tip: Start with the ones that have been out in theaters the longest, then hit the new releases, and devote your downtime to the ones you can catch from your couch. Finish all these with time to spare? Here's the full list of nominees.

The 89th Academy Awards, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, are set to air Feb. 26. Good luck!

Release dates subject to change.

Best Picture

Arrival: In theaters, out since Nov. 11; or watch it at home starting Feb. 14

In theaters, out since Nov. 11; or watch it at home starting Feb. 14 Fences: In theaters, out since Dec. 25

In theaters, out since Dec. 25 Hacksaw Ridge: Watch at home starting Feb. 21

Watch at home starting Feb. 21 Hell or High Water: Watch at home now

Watch at home now Hidden Figures: In theaters, out since Dec. 25

In theaters, out since Dec. 25 La La Land: In theaters, out since Dec. 16

In theaters, out since Dec. 16 Lion: In theaters, out since Dec. 9

In theaters, out since Dec. 9 Manchester by the Sea: In theaters, out since Nov. 25; or watch it at home starting Feb. 21

In theaters, out since Nov. 25; or watch it at home starting Feb. 21 Moonlight: In theaters, out since Oct. 28

Also nominated

Captain Fantastic: Watch at home now

Watch at home now Elle: In theaters, out since Nov. 11

In theaters, out since Nov. 11 Jackie: In theaters, out since Dec. 9

In theaters, out since Dec. 9 Loving: Watch at home starting Feb. 7

Watch at home starting Feb. 7 Florence Foster Jenkins: Watch at home now

Watch at home now Nocturnal Animals: In theaters, out since Nov. 18; or watch it at home starting Feb. 21

